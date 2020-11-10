Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What Makes a Thoughtful Gift and Why It’s So Important This Year

Holiday shopping has started earlier than ever this year, and major retailers are pulling out all the stops (and discounts!), but with so much uncertainty and tighter budgets, focusing on thoughtful gifts is the way to go

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

A great gift is fundamentally two things – it’s a little unexpected, and it makes the recipient feel seen by reflecting their interests, needs, or tastes.

In a year that has been tough on so many, a thoughtful gift can be a powerful way to reflect a message of love and hope to those you care most about. It’s also incredibly exciting to give someone a gift you know they’re going to love and appreciate! Here are a few tips on how to approach more thoughtful gift-giving.

Keep Your Ears (and Notes app!) Open

One easy tip is to make a Note in your phone when the person you’re shopping for comments on something they want or need. Not only will you be buying something you know they’ll like, it shows thoughtfulness that you listened and remembered.

Consider Something They Wouldn’t Buy for Themselves

Think of something decadent they may not feel comfortable spending money on for themselves, but you know they would enjoy. This could be the newer model of an accessory for their hobby, a special service like a massage, or a gift certificate to a high-end restaurant.

Always Remember a Card

A short note goes a long way to make any gift feel more special. While not everyone is comfortable putting their feelings into words, a card is an opportunity to share why you think this is a great gift for them.

Presentation Matters

Whether it’s wrapping paper, a pouch, or a gift bag, considering the presentation goes a long way in making the gift feel like you put real thought into it. We all have memories of receiving something unwrapped in the shopping bag it came in with the price tag still on – it feels rushed and can make the recipient feel like an afterthought.

Take a RiskThe Element of Surprise is Powerful

The best gifts are always unexpected! If you’ve phoned it in the last few years, consider showing up with something they may never expect from you, like a piece of jewelry or decorative item. At the very least, they’ll be so touched you decided to go for it.

Kat McCoy is the owner of Best Kept Jewelry Concierge (@bestkeptjewelry, www.bestkept.com) and specializes in helping clients buy and make thoughtful pieces of jewelry for themselves and their loved ones.

    Kat McCoy

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Thought Leaders//

    Designer Kendra Scott On the Power of Giving Joy

    by Kendra Scott
    Wisdom//

    Outside the Gift Box

    by Lisa Janvrin
    Image: Unsplash | @roseelena_
    Community//

    Rather Chill at Home than Battle the Last-Minute Gift Shopping Crowds?

    by Sonja Shahan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.