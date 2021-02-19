What Makes a Hotel Leader Successful

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
As the job market changes, it’s essential to look at career paths that will still flourish in the next five to 10 years. One example is hotel management and, although it’s a relatively easy career path to follow, it does require a few specific characteristics. Regardless of where in the world you pursue this career path, you’ll need to cultivate these traits within yourself.

Maintain a Professional Appearance

Working in the hotel industry requires appearing neatly groomed at all times. Taking the time to improve your appearance and showcase your sense of style will help you get noticed by your managers. You should keep your look professional, avoiding tight or revealing outfits, but you can still use colors and different design styles to help you present yourself more appealingly.

Develop a Warm Character

Most people who gravitate towards this line of work are naturally outgoing, but even the warmest soul can refine their demeanor. The goal is to appear as genuine and courteous as possible when dealing with people in various situations. In particular, you should work on maintaining a calm demeanor when dealing with someone frustrated, angry, or otherwise upset. Your managers will notice you if you have a talent for diffusing tense situations quickly.

Stick to a Routine

If you have a knack for staying organized, this will also work in your favor as you pursue a career in hotel management. Many things happen out of sequence or unexpectedly in the day to day operations of a large hotel. However, if you have a plan for each day, an unexpected change will seem like a minor inconvenience to you. An organized professional will have a plan for dealing with sudden changes, which can help you develop innovative solutions to any challenges that arise. In addition to earning a reputation for being a problem solver, you’ll also show you can handle the responsibilities that accompany a leadership role.

You can develop more traits to help you pursue a successful career as a hotel manager, but this guide will help you get started. While you’ll likely have to begin in a lower position, exemplifying these characteristics will help you stand out. In very little time, you may be able to work your way into your first management position.

    Steve farzam headshot

    Steve Farzam, COO at Shote Hotel, Santa Monica

    Steve Farzam is an experienced professional in the hospitality industry. Since 2010 he's served as the COO of Shore Hotel in Santa Monica. During his time at the hotel Steve has been responsible for enacting numerous green initiatives and reducing the hotel's carbon footprint.

    Share your comments below.

