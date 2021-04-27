Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What makes a great keynote speaker?

If you are a business or association looking to hire an amazing resource for your next event, or if you are a person with a story to tell and a purpose to share and want to become a great keynote speaker then this short article and video are for you. The five questions you need […]

If you are a business or association looking to hire an amazing resource for your next event, or if you are a person with a story to tell and a purpose to share and want to become a great keynote speaker then this short article and video are for you.

The five questions you need to answer if :

  • How do you get over fear of public speaking?
  • What are your top tips for delivering a keynote speech?
  • What are the best topics for a keynote speech?
  • How can you understand your audience?
  • What has the most impact on an audience?

A keynote speaker is an expert in some field that is usually leveraged to open or close a conference, sales meeting, or kick off an event. Great keynote speakers are like any other professional, they put thousands of hours into getting good at their craft. The ingredients of a wonderful speaker include soldi stagecraft (using body and gestures to add to the experience, understanding and training voice and most of all having the ability to spellbound an audience with great story telling). The absolute best keynote speakers also leave their audience with two critical take-aways; an idea, or even a question, that can change their life; and a new perspective that they had never thought of before.

What a keynote speaker is not is someone who just decides it’s easy money, or they can just have one canned speech, or that they’ll be great “winging it.” Giving a world-class talk requires preparation and practice. This is also true if someone is doing a virtual presentation, in fact sometimes it’s more difficult because there is no IT support, and there’s no intimate presence with the audience so choosing a certified virtual speaker is especially important if it’s not an in person event.

    Patrick Sweeney motivational speaker

    Patrick J. Sweeney II - The Fear Guru, Best-selling author of Fear is Fuel, Speaker, Adventurer, Entrepreneur & Cancer Survivor

    Patrick J. Sweeney II is a millionaire entrepreneur, and best-selling author of Fear is Fuel. He has been dubbed the “Fear Guru” for his work with more than 500 global CEOs, actors, professional athletes, Navy SEALs and corporations. He inspires 25,000 people each year through keynote speeches teaching tools to live the biggest, most fulfilling life possible. He also lectures at leading universities from Harvard Business School to University of Virginia. He was the founder and CEO of four technology companies, holds seven patents, produced award-winning adventure documentary films and is an angel investor in more than 30 start-ups. After nearly losing his life to a rare form of leukemia he decided to see what the world had to offer for unique challenges. Before earning a top tier MBA, he placed second in the Olympic Trials in rowing and is the only person to ever summit Mt Elbrus, Mt Kilimanjaro, and Everest Base Camp by bicycle and in 2018 won the Race Across America in a four-person team. He was the Chairman of Young Presidents Organization (YPO) Sports & Entertainment Network, appeared on CNBC, CNN, Good Morning America, Fox News and the Today Show. Patrick sits on the board of advisors for Trinity College Dublin. He is a licensed commercial pilot and competes in competitive aerobatics. He lives in Boston, Massachusetts and Chamonix, France with his wife, three children and two dogs.

