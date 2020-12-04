What Makes A Champion

Have you ever stopped to reflect on what it takes to become a true champion? How did they get there? What makes them so special? Are they born with champion genes, or is it something else?

If you look at the best teams in the world and the greatest individual champions, you will find that they have three very strong characteristics that separate them from the average person or team.

First, they are fanatical about training. This discipline clearly sets them apart from the average person.

Second, they master the skill of pre-playing, mentally, the outcome of events long before they actually perform them. They visualize every aspect of their performance in their minds and see themselves being perfect every time.

Third, they all have coaches and mentors!

Whether it is a professional sports team, a dancer, a musician, or an elite member of a special ops team; they all spend countless hours preparing physically and mentally for the tasks before them.

These same qualities are what make winning companies and individuals successful. Yet recent studies indicate that up to 80% of companies in America do no training, other than product training, on a regular basis.

Top achievers make training a part of their regular routine. So can you.

How can you apply this?

Start by adding these disciplines…

Make the choice to be the best you are capable of being

Create the winning habit of regularly scheduled training

If your company does not offer it, then make it your mission to go to seminars, read books, listen or watch podcasts (LinkedIn, Ted, etc.)

Visualize the outcome you desire in your mind, and pre-play it over and over again until it becomes automatic

Study other champions or top achievers… learn how they mastered their skills

Find a great coach/mentor

Remember that knowledge is not power unless you apply it

Positive self discipline is one of the key ingredients to making all this happen

You must accept responsibility for you

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.