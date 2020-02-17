What Makes a Business Leader Successful?

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Gallop Study revealed some shocking statistics: companies find the right management talent only 18% of the time. While a few are gifted with great manager traits, many others can develop these skills, or better put, virtues of great business leaders, with constant practices.

There are seven commonly cited traits a successful business leader should possess:

  1. Visionary
  2. Ability to motivate others
  3. Inquisitive
  4. Confident
  5. Decisive
  6. Effective Communicator
  7. Integrity

Vision

Great leaders unite the people around them by an aspirational vision, according to Harvard Business Review. Often, they are forward-looking and open, thinking and acting strategically to prepare their company to face the future and any transformation to come.

Ability to Motivate and Support Others

When leaders are clear and forth-coming with the company vision, employees follow with a stronger sense of mission and responsibility. It is important for business leaders to be positive and find ways to motivate their staff – acknowledging their achievements and providing support when they need help. When workers are motivated, they naturally give their best and are enthusiastic and creative in their workplace, all ingredients for a successful business.

Inquisitiveness

A great leader is not a know-it-all but is open-minded, with the ability to say “I don’t know. Tell me more.” The business world is evolving, and digital transformation is happening everywhere. To be successful, the leader needs to stay ahead of the market pulses and customers’ needs and know the best business practices.

Confidence and Endurance

Team members naturally look up to a confident leader, who has a strong vision and the confidence to face problems and act. More importantly, successful business leaders need to develop endurance and resolve to manage complex problems, often without complete information.

Decisiveness

Leaders who are stuck in analysis paralysis can be perceived as weak, confusing and de-motivating the employees. While great business leaders are supportive of their team, they are equally decisive in making decisions and sticking with them. They carry the company forward.

Effective Communication to Build Lasting Relationships

Successful leaders need to be effective in both speaking and listening. They are able to foster good relationships with their employees, customers, business partners through clear and effective communication – from company goals, business expectations, to specific tasks.

Integrity

As Eisenhower said, “The supreme quality of leadership is unquestionably integrity.” Great leaders not just do the things right, but do the right things. Honesty, when no one is watching. When leaders have great integrity, employees emulate and do what is right.

James Durkin, Founder at Property Source Investments

Based out of Boca Raton, Florida, James Durkin is a multitalented professional working both in real estate and in business. Through his motivation, integrity, and drive, James works tirelessly to achieve success not only for himself but for everyone he works with.

In his career in real estate, James Durkin is the Founder of Property Source Investments, which he founded in November of 2011 and where he works as a Licensed Real Estate Associate. Through his career he encompasses many roles: not only does he organize the investment funds of his clients into a diversified Real Estate portfolio, he also manages the accounts each step along the way, from acquisition to funding through closings.

As an entrepreneur, James Durkin founded Durkar Enterprises in 2013 where he's working as CEO. Through his business, James works to build up businesses - especially practices in the healthcare industry - from the ground up until they're ready to be sold.

Learn more about James Durkin and his career by visiting his website!

