What made you realize that it was finally time to get a divorce?

When the therapist asked my husband if he had noticed any improvement in our life and communication in the past several months, he answered that I hadn’t given his summer shirts ironed yet, which speaks volumes, he had said. It was the beginning of May.

It was that moment. Shirts.

I have decided to let him go and to let something much better come my way.

Letting the marriage go was the point where change was a must – the moment when NOT TO CHANGE felt wrong. Why? I knew that I would have to be a good friend with him for the rest of my life if I want my son to be raised by both parents, which he deserves – which every child deserves. I didn’t know how to be his friend at that moment while experiencing emotional turmoil. Letting the marriage go was the point where change was a must – the moment when NOT TO CHANGE felt wrong. Why? I knew that I would have to be a good friend with him for the rest of my life if I want my son to be raised by both parents, which he deserves – which every child deserves. I didn’t know how to be his friend at that moment while experiencing emotional turmoil.

I decided it’s time for me to learn what I don’t know: to forgive, let go, regain much-needed confidence, etc.

We are good friends today; our son is happy with both of us. We had a perfect divorce.

Today I help others do things the same way, with the same outcome. However, there are three things to remember here:

everything happens for a reason, therefore

it is important to have faith in good outcomes, and

we should take GOOD care of the children in the process.

https://www.quora.com/profile/Jasmina-Maravic-