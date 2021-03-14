Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What made you realize that it was finally time to get a divorce?

When the therapist asked my husband if he had noticed any improvement in our life and communication in the past several months, he answered that I hadn’t given his summer shirts ironed yet, which speaks volumes, he had said. It was the beginning of May. It was that moment. Shirts. I have decided to let him go and to let something much better come my way. We are good friends today; our son is happy with both of us. We had a perfect divorce. Today I help others do it the same way. However, there are three things to remember here: everything happens for a reason, therefore it is important to have faith in good outcomes, and we should take GOOD care of the children in the process.

Letting the marriage go was the point where change was a must – the moment when NOT TO CHANGE felt wrong. Why? I knew that I would have to be a good friend with him for the rest of my life if I want my son to be raised by both parents, which he deserves – which every child deserves. I didn't know how to be his friend at that moment while experiencing emotional turmoil.

I decided it’s time for me to learn what I don’t know: to forgive, let go, regain much-needed confidence, etc.

We are good friends today; our son is happy with both of us. We had a perfect divorce.

Today I help others do things the same way, with the same outcome. However, there are three things to remember here:

  • everything happens for a reason, therefore
  • it is important to have faith in good outcomes, and
  • we should take GOOD care of the children in the process.
