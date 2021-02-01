Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

WHAT MADE YOU LOOK?

We all have those moments that grab our attention Out of nowhere, you look up because something attracted your attention. It is interesting because it is very personal. Any animal sound or kid sound will make me look. I know for a fact that any car sounds will make my boys look, but they won’t […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

We all have those moments that grab our attention

Out of nowhere, you look up because something attracted your attention. It is interesting because it is very personal. Any animal sound or kid sound will make me look. I know for a fact that any car sounds will make my boys look, but they won’t make me look. They won’t even distract me with whatever I am doing at that moment. The noise has to be something of interest that I am willing to stop what I am doing. What is it that will grab your attention?

I noticed after being inside a lot with COVID and all; that going outside has opened my attention to noises. Maybe I should use the word sounds instead of noise, which has perhaps a gloomy feel. Going outside and being out and about has filled my bucket of gratitude a lot this summer. Coming out of a Canadian winter, summer is the best present of the year anyway; but this year it is extra special. We didn’t have the stress of going away or feeling the pressure of traveling. We stayed home. It was a given. After some debating about it, I decided to see it as a gift. We had no stress packing, no quickly finishing that last thing. The plan was to explore our “back yard” – I mean our city and surrounding area. Camping, playing in the water, bringing a picnic or anything else we felt like doing – most definitely enjoying warm weather days.

Sitting in parks or being on a hiking trail helped me look at what is all around me. It started with the realization that we live in a fantastic place. There is so much around me. Of course, many of my friends were doing the same thing; we start talking about where to go and what was a great place to visit. Although I share many interests with my friends, I noticed that I loved going to the same places as my friends, but for different reasons.

It made it so much more fun – to lay in the grass and to share our interests and why we loved some particular place. While doing that, I noticed that the sounds around us distract us at the same time. But the distraction was different for everyone as the sound activates an interest in us personally. You know that feeling, you’re chatting with friends and they glance up to look at something. You are wondering what, as you didn’t notice anything.

You probably can guess that my sounds are the ones of animals – birds in the sky or trees, dogs enthusiastically barking to their humans, even fish that jump up from the water. It grabs my attention and I have to look at what they are doing. If I can’t see what the sounds and activities mean, I have to stand up and find out what it is. I know that it is an invitation to something joyful. It is an intuitive feeling and it makes me look. Sometimes it is a bit embarrassing as I can stare a bit. Nowadays, I do pay attention to not do that.

For myself, it means wanting to know the story. Was the dog in the car a long time and is now finally able to run? Is the bird calling his friends that he has found a cool place to hang out with lots of fantastic food to eat? Even with the fish jumping, I wonder if they want to know what the noise is all about and see what is happening onshore. It is a very personal translation of what is happening around us. It tells us what it is we are interested in on our heart level.

Sometimes we are bored and not sure what we should do. We end up watching Netflix or YouTube; it kind of numbs our intuitions a little bit. We can do a whole library of things and we are invited to by our surroundings. The sounds ask us to take inspired action to go and do something or be somewhere. It gives us options not to be bored or to be bored with a good reason. Our environment is open for ideas and if we don’t have any creative thoughts, it is happy to invite us.

Sit outside and see what it is that grabs your attention. I would love to hear all about it in the comments below.

    Renee, Animal Communicator at Sagittarius Way

    My name is Renée Vos de Wael, founder of Sagittarius Way, born under the star of Sagittarius. I am passionate about dealing with problem-solving between humans and animals. As a young child, I often found myself talking to animals. I loved it as they would tell me about their day, things I should do and of course the way they always tried to get me more food. Sometimes they wanted to get me to do silly things but were never mean about it. I got to experience first hand what it is like to have an animal as your best friend. As I grew older, I discovered that not everyone could communicate with other beings; this made me sad. As this is a gift, we all have. I did enter a bit of dark phase, to be honest. I was wondering if I should keep doing what I always did, or to be just ordinary. You know, it was the whole theory about the round peg and the square hole. You know what I am talking about, right? Fast forward into my adulthood, I learnt to embrace my gift and align myself back in the Sagittarius way of life. I am so grateful you are here, let’s connect and have animals help you find joy, inner peace, and answers to questions you’ve walked around with for a long time.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Sergey Mironov/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    How to Unplug, Recharge, and Reduce Screen Time This Summer

    by Marina Khidekel
    Community//

    Living Your Best Life

    by Abigail Rogado
    Community//

    Kelly Andersen: “Always be educating yourself”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.