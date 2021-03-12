What Kind Of Entrepreneur Am I? – Piyush Dimri

This is a very common question that entrepreneurs and future entrepreneurs tend to ask themselves. “What kind of entrepreneur am I?” But why is this important? Because it has everything to do with the direction your business will take. These are the characteristics of the individual and his aspirations, acting on the business and establishing the knowledge base that will give meaning to the purpose. “How am I, what do I want and where am I going?”

In this article Piyush Dimri, an Indian entrepreneur and founder of Launchigo Media is going to explain how many kinds of entrepreneur you can get in your life and how to deal with them.

1. The informal

This type of entrepreneur makes money because he needs to survive. He is very much connected to needs. Despite having little vision for the long term and wanting to meet the immediate need, it gradually grows and develops.

The entrepreneur of this profile works to guarantee enough to live, has a relatively low risk. He has not yet managed to turn around and think about the next steps that will lead him to growth.

2. The cooperative

This type usually undertakes in connection with cooperatives, such as artisans, for example.

For him, teamwork is fundamental. Your goal is to grow until you can disconnect and become independent. Undertakes in a very intuitive way and generally have few resources. On the other hand, it also has a low risk.

3. The individual

This is the informal entrepreneur who has formalized himself and is actually starting to structure a business. Even though it is formalized, it still does not have the notion of its potential for growth.

This profile is still closely linked to the need for survival and usually works alone or with just one more employee.

4. The franchisee

Many dismiss the franchisee as disruptive, but the initiative to run the business and make it profitable quickly must be taken into account and is a major challenge.

Generally, they are looking for an average monthly income and the right return on investment.

5. The social

The type of social entrepreneur is also selfless. The desire to do something good around the world combined with making money moves this entrepreneur.

This profile has grown a lot with startups and among young people who, still in college, have opened their own business to solve problems that the public sector cannot solve.

For this profile, cooperation and engagement are paramount and, if the goal is to change the world and inspire others to do the same, nothing better than sharing it with everyone.

6. The corporate

It is the classic intrapreneur, that is, the employee who undertakes new projects in the company he works for.

The great challenge for companies today is to increase the number of people with this profile in their staff. Its main objective is to grow in the career and to become independent both financially and technically. .

7. The public

The public entrepreneur is a variation of the corporate in positions of autarchies and government agencies.

There are many civil servants concerned with making better use of resources and innovating in basic services. His motivation is linked to the fact that he is able to prove that his work is noble and has value for society.

8. Knowledge

This type of entrepreneur uses deep knowledge in a certain area to be able to earn money. This knowledge may have been acquired at the university or be born, which is quite common.

They make knowledge an asset to capitalize, undertake and make it happen. For them, professional achievement and recognition are very important.

9. The business itself

This is the most common and usually opens a business of its own by lifestyle or because you think big. And what comes closest to the visionary who is usually mistaken as a synonym for the entrepreneur. It is also the only type that has subdivisions: the born entrepreneur, the serial and the “normal”.

The born entrepreneur is usually thought of as a genius, with an exemplary business trajectory, which no one knows how, when you turned aside he already has a million dollars from a garage business.

The serial is the one that creates business in sequence. He does not fall in love with the company itself, but with the act of entrepreneurship.

Finally, the “normal” is the entrepreneur who plans to minimize risks and follows the established plan.