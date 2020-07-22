What Keeps You From Choosing the Life You Want?

“For what it’s worth: it’s never too late or, in my case, too early to be whoever you want to be. There’s no time limit, stop whenever you want. You can change or stay the same, There are no rules to this thing. We can make the best or the worst of it. I hope you make the best of it. I hope you see things that startle you. I hope you feel things you’ve never felt before. I hope you meet people who have a different point of view. I hope you live a life you’re proud of, and if you’re not, I hope you have the courage to start over again.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

Are you staying in a miserable space, career, relationship because it’s expensive or uncomfortable to leave? You went to college, achieved all the grades and the degree, landed your dream job, created the lifestyle you thought you were intended to create.

Why don’t you feel all the things? Instead it feels repetitive, you’re on the 9 to 5 hamster wheel, and you’re not feeling it from the inside out. You know there’s more, why don’t you feel whole?

Are you tired of your own excuses…

I’m staying for the benefits

I have a family to feed

I only need to do this 10 more years (TEN MORE YEARS?)

My dreams seem unattainable. (WHY?)

What if I fail?

It’s easier to stay. (IS IT?)

One of my clients hired me to guide her through leaving a corporate job she hates. Her spouse wants her to stay in this position for the security they’ve grown familiar with. She cries every day on her way to work and many days on the way home. We all know this isn’t what life is meant to look like. She knows too. She hired me to help her navigate her way out to owning a business she has dreamed about. She’s doing it, fear and all.

Money is a wonderful thing to earn and to spend. I appreciate the value of money and all it can afford me. I have also caught myself in the same hamster wheel, chasing the next paycheck to pay the bills, yet always knowing there was more. There is. And there’s always other gateways to making money and creating security for yourself and your family.

There’s fear behind starting again, it’s uncomfortable, and you’re facing all those limiting beliefs and ‘what if I fail’ talks you have with yourself.

Until I became a certified coach, I had no idea what it was like to experience full blown passion and purpose in every client. It doesn’t matter whether they are paying me a large sum or if I’m working with a pro bono client, the fire in my belly is the same.

Feed your soul and you’ll feed yourself. Joy comes from within, you can’t buy it or sell it, you need to let it in. Let’s talk about how you can begin seeking out a more purposeful and joyful existence.

Email: [email protected]