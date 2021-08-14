Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What its like in a family business..

Two distinguished experts on the topic maintain polar opposite positions on starting a business with family. Joachim Schwass, director of the Global Family Business Center at Lausanne-based International Institute for Management Development (IMD), cited numerous studies that show family-controlled and quoted companies create more wealth and outperform public corporations on many metrics including total returns and cash flow. In addition to that, he concluded that family-owned businesses have a greater incentive when it comes to prudent management, given the common aspiration to pass on a healthy business to the next generation. In contrast, John Van Reenen, a unit director at the London School of Economics, believes family-controlled corporations seriously lack meritocracy in that the choice of chief executives and key leaders usually is limited to family members. Moreover, this arrangement lowers the drive of next-generation leaders to excel, tending instead to slacken off given the certainty of gaining a profitable position within the company. As a result, many family-controlled companies trend downward over time in terms of growth and innovation. And both experts have a point. On the one hand, the list of successful family-owned and controlled companies is impressive. With names like Foxconn, Nike, Volkswagen, Samsung Electronics, and Wal-Mart gracing the top spots on the list of family-owned businesses, a powerful case could certainly be made for the viability of starting a business with family. But the downside is equally convincing. As reported in the Harvard Business Review, 70% of family-owned businesses fail or get acquired before the second generation takes the helm. When making your own decision about whether or not to start a business with family members, consider some of the pros and cons.

By

    Carman Dragone, Music & Business Professional at Musical Arts Conference

    Carman Dragone is the Founder & President of youth-focused music performance and pageantry arts nonprofit, Musical Arts Conference. A bit of a rare breed, Carman has grown up steeped in music and entrepreneurship. As the Assistant Director of the Trumbull High School Marching Band and an entrepreneur with decades of experience in the startup and small business spheres, Carman has made it his life work to combine his business acumen with his love of music in a way that positively impacts his community's youth.

