What is Your Why?

There is a path toward the healthier world that we have envisioned and experienced in our imagination but the bridges will not build themselves.

Imagine that the current world was a house. How comfortable would you be to keep building and investing in a termite-infested house — rotting, moldy, divisive, unstable and about to collapse. And how would you feel if a tornado was approaching your house? Would you do everything in your power to rally your community to make the house better or save it, or would you start over?

Photo by BASIL ANAS on Unsplash

Would you rather cling to a world with broken systems? Can you imagine leaving this house behind and helping to build a healthier one? Will you work really hard to build a house that serves you? Once you moved in, would you regret or wish that you had saved the decaying house, or are you now sure of your decision to tear it down and start over?

Most of us never look back wishing we had stayed or saved the rotting foundation. We knew it was time to move on and see what was possible rather than keep feeding an endless pit of problems.

Our world of hate, division, suffering, inequality, rage and fear is hanging on to dear life right now. We can continue to feed into the current programming of saving it or making it better, or we can simply be the pioneers and architects of a world that serves the vast majority of humanity; not the few. But it takes some of the hardest work we will ever do and it starts with each of us.

When you look around the world and see today’s leaders, do you see ones focused on problems — promoting fear and division, or are they focused on the biggest opportunities — promoting curiosity, harmony, and co-creation in meaningful unity, not conformity or uniformity? Do they walk their talk with their actions, or do they simply talk, judge, blame, shame and make false promises?

We can go online and fight until we feel vindicated in being right, which only strengths the collapsing house. It changes nothing. What if this is a time of self-reflection by truly looking with healthy eyes and hearts at what we truly value and what’s important to us. Division, hate and fear cannot be our way forward if we want to break the cycles of our personal and collective history.

20/20 vision expresses the clarity or sharpness of vision measured at a distance of 20 feet. If you have 20/20 vision, you can see clearly at 20 feet. Other important vision skills, including peripheral awareness or side vision, eye coordination, depth perception, focusing ability and color vision. Think about having 20/20 vision in 2020: having clear healthy vision when you open your eyes wide and trust your heart to navigate yourself to a healthy life. It’s time to purge and cleanse like never before. What’s on your fuck-it list?

Trekking into the Unknown Requires Curiosity and Courage

Here are some universal truths to consider:

You are responsible for your life. While you may have been given a manual for success or experienced trauma in your life, you are more powerful than you can ever imagine. It takes internal work to heal, purge and cleanse. It’s a choice to trek into the unknown or stay where you are understanding that being safe is often risky. Do not judge yourself too harshly. There is a tendency for many of us to be unsure and look for validation outside ourselves. It’s how humans have been conditioned and programmed — to always compare ourselves to some standard of perfection outside ourselves. But if 2020 showed us anything, it is that no one knows much of anything. If at any time, you want to step out of a story or system that no longer serves you, you can choose to create a healthy story. (Reruns and sequels are a personal choice). The cycles of history will repeat until you are ready to become aware of what is truly healthy or toxic for you from beliefs, people and whatever you consume. It’s your work to do. The opportunity is to tap into our own heart — not with the dreams and visions of other people, but by tapping into our own wisdom. Award winning author Lynnda Pollio, in her life-changing book, Trusting the Currents, shares, “It was the first time I realized how rich with possibilities life truly was, even if some were forced by unfortunate circumstances. Choice is a blessing . . . Knowing my heart though, that’s what I was studying.” Sometimes letting go is an act of greater power than hanging on and defending our choices. Co-creating takes curiosity and courage when you’re clear on what’s calling you. This is a time to fully understand your mission and be open to learning — falling down and getting up. And connecting in dialogue and creation with those ready to build with you. Anything is possible. The question is what do you choose to see and create while you’re here. Suffering is optional. No one is coming to save us. It’s time to shelve the stories of heroes, saviors and winners. There’s nothing to win. Just life waiting patiently for you to embrace it fully by being human and understanding that there’s another way. Those we were taught to trust from stories to beliefs to people may not be trustworthy any more. Make conscious choices that bring you play and joy. Only you know.

