What is your Why?

On the 13 October 1972, a plane carrying a team of 19 young, fit and healthy rugby players and their families crashed on a glacier in the Andes. 28 out of the 40 people on board survived the crash, stranded on the glacier for 72 days without food and water; they were faced with the agonising decision to eat the flesh of their friends and family. Roberto Cennessa who survived the tragedy said “In these kinds of situations, it’s not how you survive, but why you survive,” Roberto recounts that it was the thought of his girlfriend who is now his wife that kept him going. It was the thought of his future children and Grandchildren that meant he would do whatever it took to survive – even if that meant resorting to cannibalism. A further 12 survivors of the crash unfortunatley died on the glacier before the remaining 16 were rescued. Years later, interviews with the survivors discovered one common theme – they had a WHY!

This story is a marvellous and unforgettable lesson of courage; reading about this shows us what human beings are capable of in times of tragedy.

Now – I hope it doesn’t take something as drastic as a plane crash to discover your calling.

There came a time in my life when I needed to get clear about WHY I was put on this earth and the direction my life was leading. I needed to get very clear about my message.

Have you ever found yourself questioning what your purpose is?

WHY do you do everything that you do?

You know we tend to plod along in life, without questioning our reason, without finding out what touches out soul, without following our dreams and desires, acting in ways that are not congruent with our pure heart’s passion.

When I discovered my calling, I was so afraid, scared that it might not happen, scared on the unknown. I felt paralysed with fear until I realised that unless I tried to make this happen, I would continuously live with regret. Discovering this – has helped drive and motivate me to be able to do everything that I am doing now.

If you don’t have a WHY, a reason to live, it is going to be more of a challenge to get through the tough times. I genuinely believe that when the cards are on the table, and you have people relying on you – it is so much easier to step up to the mark and perform. Knowing your WHY will make your life so much clearer and more focused. When giving in no longer becomes an option, you will do anything you can to make things happen. German philosopher Frederick Nietzsche once said, ‘He who has a why can endure anyhow.’

Knowing your Why helps you to establish the goals you want to achieve in life. It ignites courage and kicks you up the butt so you can challenge your fears. It will kick start you into taking action and risks. It will help you stay motivated when you are experiencing challenges. It will elevate you to move forward and create the life that you want. Without it, you are worthless.