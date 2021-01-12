Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What is your Why?

Have you ever found yourself questioning what your purpose is? WHY do you do everything that you do?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

On the 13 October 1972, a plane carrying a team of 19 young, fit and healthy rugby players and their families crashed on a glacier in the Andes. 28 out of the 40 people on board survived the crash, stranded on the glacier for 72 days without food and water; they were faced with the agonising decision to eat the flesh of their friends and family. Roberto Cennessa who survived the tragedy said “In these kinds of situations, it’s not how you survive, but why you survive,” Roberto recounts that it was the thought of his girlfriend who is now his wife that kept him going. It was the thought of his future children and Grandchildren that meant he would do whatever it took to survive – even if that meant resorting to cannibalism. A further 12 survivors of the crash unfortunatley died on the glacier before the remaining 16 were rescued. Years later, interviews with the survivors discovered one common theme – they had a WHY!
This story is a marvellous and unforgettable lesson of courage; reading about this shows us what human beings are capable of in times of tragedy.
Now – I hope it doesn’t take something as drastic as a plane crash to discover your calling.
There came a time in my life when I needed to get clear about WHY I was put on this earth and the direction my life was leading. I needed to get very clear about my message.
Have you ever found yourself questioning what your purpose is?
WHY do you do everything that you do?
You know we tend to plod along in life, without questioning our reason, without finding out what touches out soul, without following our dreams and desires, acting in ways that are not congruent with our pure heart’s passion.
When I discovered my calling, I was so afraid, scared that it might not happen, scared on the unknown. I felt paralysed with fear until I realised that unless I tried to make this happen, I would continuously live with regret. Discovering this – has helped drive and motivate me to be able to do everything that I am doing now.
If you don’t have a WHY, a reason to live, it is going to be more of a challenge to get through the tough times. I genuinely believe that when the cards are on the table, and you have people relying on you – it is so much easier to step up to the mark and perform. Knowing your WHY will make your life so much clearer and more focused. When giving in no longer becomes an option, you will do anything you can to make things happen. German philosopher Frederick Nietzsche once said, ‘He who has a why can endure anyhow.’
Knowing your Why helps you to establish the goals you want to achieve in life. It ignites courage and kicks you up the butt so you can challenge your fears. It will kick start you into taking action and risks. It will help you stay motivated when you are experiencing challenges. It will elevate you to move forward and create the life that you want. Without it, you are worthless.

    Zoe Turner

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    Freedom: How We Choose To Relate To Our Circumstances

    by David B. Younger, Ph.D
    PeopleImages/Getty Images
    Fuel Yourself//

    Going through a Tough Time? Here's How to Improve Your Resilience

    by Eric Barker
    Community//

    Like The Song “I Will Survive,” It Took All The Strength This Survivor Had Not To Fall Apart

    by Diana Raab, PhD

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.