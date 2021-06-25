Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What is your time mindset?

3 Steps to Take When You Find Yourself Saying ‘I don’t have time’! How often have you said ‘I don’t have time’ this week?  Either to yourself, or to someone else?   I shared a quote in my Facebook group this week from the 6th century BC Chinese Philosopher Lao Tzu:  “Time is a created […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Coloured Clocks
Don't have time?

3 Steps to Take When You Find Yourself Saying ‘I don’t have time’!

How often have you said ‘I don’t have time’ this week?  Either to yourself, or to someone else?

  I shared a quote in my Facebook group this week from the 6th century BC Chinese Philosopher Lao Tzu:

 “Time is a created thing.  To say ‘I don’t have time’ is to say ‘I don’t want to.’

Clearly, human beings have been thinking about how much, or how little, time they have for a VERY long time.  Even still, I found this quote confronting, because it is definitely something I think or say quite a bit.  It got me thinking about what was going on for me when I do, and a few things came up that might resonate with you too:

  • I’m feeling overwhelmed by things and how busy life feels;
  • I’m genuinely just very busy and don’t want to add anything else in;
  • I actually don’t want to do whatever it is I’m being asked to do, but I don’t want to say no directly;
  • Whatever I’m being asked to do (by myself or someone else) is taking me out of my comfort zone, possibly out of my stretch zone and I’m feeling afraid.

 How many of these do you recognise?  All of the above? Or maybe different thoughts in different circumstances?

Here are 3 steps to help shift your scarcity mindset about time:

  Step 1: The key thing if you find yourself  saying ‘I don’t have time’ is to notice it. Actually noticing it is critical – this builds your self-awareness and puts down a marker in your brain that will alert you when this happens again and again. This creates your opportunity for change.

Step 2: Use that increased self-awareness and the space it creates in your mind to identify what is actually happening for you. What are you feeling that is driving you to say ‘I don’t have time’? Is it fear, overwhelm, panic, anger (especially if someone is pushing your boundaries)? Identifying your emotional response and the reason for it, will now help you think through clearly and calmly about what you want to do about it, rather than continuing to rush along, carrying all those feelings with you.

Step 3: Decide how to use what you now know and understand about your response in a more deliberate way. Do you need to take a step back and reprioritise to create more space for yourself and reduce your overwhelm? Do you need to consider your boundaries and say a straight ‘no’ to some of the things you’re being asked to do? Do you need to acknowledge that you’re feeling scared by what you’re being asked to do and identify a couple of small steps to help you move forward?

When we say ‘I don’t have time’, what we’re really saying is something else, not to do with time itself, but about our priorities (or lack of them), our willingness to do something (or not), or about our fear.

Understand which of these it is for you, do what you need to do to address it, and take back the power of your own time!

    Ruth Wood, Leadership and Resilience Coach at Ruth Wood Coaching Limited

    Hello! I’m Ruth and I am on a mission to empower more women in leadership, to lead the change we need in our organisations, businesses and in the world, and to make our voices heard. Really heard. I’ve experienced the overwhelm of early leadership roles, confidence issues rearing their head, the myriad challenges of keeping a sense of clear direction and vision, dealing with conflict and all the challenges of finding your own voice as a leader, and learning to communicate in a way that means you will be heard among all the other noise.

    My own journey has been one of many transitions, and it has had its fair share of challenges too, including chronic illness and coming close to burn-out. I had a challenging and varied career in government, ranging almost 20 years in diplomacy, policy-making, change management, and latterly strategy and leadership roles. I've coached individuals and leaders for over a decade as part of those roles, facilitated teams and strategy development, as well as major change programmes.

    And now I coach women who want to lead and to be heard. My clients describe me as genuine, insightful, challenging and empathic. I have coached some incredible women - although most would hesitate to describe themselves that way - and I love working with women who are open to change, to understanding themselves better and to their own growth and potential.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Dr. Heather Rothbauer-Wanish: ” Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work”

    by Phil La Duke
    Work Smarter//

    How to Maintain a Routine on The Road

    by Jen Fisher
    Community//

    Tanya Dalton: “Million Dollar Minutes”

    by Ben Ari
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.