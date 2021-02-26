Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

WHAT IS YOUR NAME?

‘Why would anyone do that?’ I thought. It was unfair. It was not right. I saw how people who looked like me were bound and hurt. There was a man tied up who was being beaten with a whip. His torturers asked him, ‘what is your name?’ After he responded, he would be whipped some […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

‘Why would anyone do that?’ I thought. It was unfair. It was not right. I saw how people who looked like me were bound and hurt.

There was a man tied up who was being beaten with a whip. His torturers asked him, ‘what is your name?’ After he responded, he would be whipped some more. How could someone’s name be the reason for which he was tortured? That was a mind boggling question I had the first time I watched ‘ROOTS’ a story about slavery.

One of the first things that you are asked when someone meets you for the first time is your name. This is usually given to you at birth and it serves as your identity. In African tradition, your name is given to you a few days after birth usually after consultations with the child’s parents, the elders and the gods. It is bestowed upon a child at a naming ceremony. The details of the ceremonies varied among the different tribes. Most names are a sentence or two which reflect what was going on in the family, what they experienced in the past or a prayer for the future. The names had a deeply rooted meaning.

So you see that when I watched the scene in ROOTS when Kunta Kinte was whipped for stating his name, I was in pain. The only way the whipping stopped was when he accepted the new name imposed on him by his torturers. Let us reflect on the times we have been forced to live outside our true identity.

Are there times when people or circumstances have caused you to change your identity? How many times have we known in our hearts that we are great, special and blessed but then when we are faced with adversity, we cower and hide out identity? How many times have we changed our identity to conform to the standards of people and situations around us?  How many times have we given up our true identity so that we can continue to live in mediocrity where it appears to ‘be safe’?

As we celebrate Black history month and we remember those who went before us to pave the way, let us reflect on our identity, the name we call ourselves and the names that we allow others to call us. We are united. We are connected. We are the human race. Step out of the shadows, take pride in who you are and say your name. Claim your positive identity and watch as your life is transformed

    Dr. Dunni Atalabi, Coach, Family doctor, Investor, Speaker at Druwa Academy

    Dunni Atalabi is a mum, teacher, family doctor, speaker, coach, and founder of Druwa Academy, where busy mums who have experienced loss are empowered to eliminate overwhelm, and feeling inadequate by connecting with their true self and living the life of abundance they desire and deserve. They are provided with practical self-care and productivity tactics to incorporate into their daily routine effortlessly. Sign up for regular newsletters with practical strategies, tools, and lots more here: https://bit.ly/druwanewssignup

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    numerology
    Community//

    Significance of Numbers in Numerology – Spiritual Meaning!!

    by Rohit Garg
    Wonder//

    Birth Mother Found, Embraces Second Chance To Be A Mother, Family Gathers For Ceremony

    by Alisa Tongg
    What I learned from Mostafa Nouman about creating positive networks around yourself
    Community//

    What I learned from Mostafa Nouman about creating positive networks around yourself

    by Ahtisham

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.