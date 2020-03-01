Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What is your Leadership style?

Self-assessment of your leadership style

By
Leadership styles

Leadership styles are behavioral traits and personalities which are consistently exhibited by leaders in various situations.

These styles can be divided in 4 quadrants showing the Leader’s predominant style:

• Purposeful

• Inspirational

• Considerate

• Organized

Purposeful Leader:

  • Ensures that results are effective
  • Focuses on inventing more than improving
  • Challenges norms, anticipates and removes obstacles
  • Values intellectual competence

Inspirational Leader:

  • Ensures results are in line with values
  • Focuses on helping people grow
  • Champions the team to achieve results
  • Values making a difference

Considerate Leader:

  • Ensures that results help people
  • Focuses on listening and on sharing information
  • Is quick to praise, thank and reward
  • Values the individual

Organized Leader:

  • Ensures clear objectives, procedures, and measures
  • Focuses on continuous improvement
  • Has a disciplined and efficient approach
  • Values logic & physical competence

View the attached self-assessment map to find out your Leadership style.

Leadership Divergence  > these are polarities which drive outcomes:

Strategic Leadership          > Focused on vision, values, mission. Designs changes

Collaborative Leadership   >  Brings out the best in people. Inspires transformation

Directive Leadership          >  Clear and firm. Helps overcome inertia

Tactical Leadership           >  Monitors key task details.Causes incremental improvement

Too much & Too little of Leadership styles:

Un-Purposeful Leaders are AIMLESS

Over-Purposeful Leaders are FANATICAL

Un-Inspirational Leaders are DULL

Over-Inspirational Leaders are MESMERIZING

Un-Considerate Leaders are HARSH

Over-Considerate Leaders are GULLIBLE

Un-Organized Leaders are CHAOTIC

Over-Organized Leaders are MECHANISTIC

If you consider the Leadership style map on an (X,Y) axis; and max value of X and Y is 3, then:

FANATICAL would be (-3,3)

MESMERIZING would be (3,3)

GULLIBLE would be (3,-3)

MECHANISTIC would be (-3,-3)

BJ Jhaveri, Founder & Executive Coach at VinPro Coaching

https://www.linkedin.com/in/bjjhaveri/

BJ Jhaveri is the Founder & Executive Coach at VinPro Coaching, a business advisory and leadership development company in New Jersey. In this role he is responsible for catalyzing the path for executives and professionals to achieve their goals. He helps clients assess complex situations, evaluate options, and decide the next steps. BJ has over 25 years experience in business development, recruitment, & talent development working in the tech industry. He is currently serving as an Advisory Board member in the CX program at Rutgers University. Prior to coaching, he led the business operations of an IT consulting & staffing services company.

His specialties include: ♛ Behavioral transformation ♛ Career redesign ♛ Emotional intelligence improvement ♛ Leadership development ♛ Next level growth & success

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

How to Lead Your Life with Purpose (5 Principles)
Community//

How to Lead Your Life with Purpose (5 Principles)

by Goodmen Project
Community//

5 Leadership Tips You Must Know

by Kostas Papastathopoulos 1
Community//

Forget Cookie-Cutter Leadership!

by Leena Patel

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.