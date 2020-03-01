What is your Leadership style?

Leadership styles are behavioral traits and personalities which are consistently exhibited by leaders in various situations.
These styles can be divided in 4 quadrants showing the Leader’s predominant style:
• Purposeful
• Inspirational
• Considerate
• Organized
Purposeful Leader:
- Ensures that results are effective
- Focuses on inventing more than improving
- Challenges norms, anticipates and removes obstacles
- Values intellectual competence
Inspirational Leader:
- Ensures results are in line with values
- Focuses on helping people grow
- Champions the team to achieve results
- Values making a difference
Considerate Leader:
- Ensures that results help people
- Focuses on listening and on sharing information
- Is quick to praise, thank and reward
- Values the individual
Organized Leader:
- Ensures clear objectives, procedures, and measures
- Focuses on continuous improvement
- Has a disciplined and efficient approach
- Values logic & physical competence
View the attached self-assessment map to find out your Leadership style.
Leadership Divergence > these are polarities which drive outcomes:
Strategic Leadership > Focused on vision, values, mission. Designs changes
Collaborative Leadership > Brings out the best in people. Inspires transformation
Directive Leadership > Clear and firm. Helps overcome inertia
Tactical Leadership > Monitors key task details.Causes incremental improvement
Too much & Too little of Leadership styles:
Un-Purposeful Leaders are AIMLESS
Over-Purposeful Leaders are FANATICAL
Un-Inspirational Leaders are DULL
Over-Inspirational Leaders are MESMERIZING
Un-Considerate Leaders are HARSH
Over-Considerate Leaders are GULLIBLE
Un-Organized Leaders are CHAOTIC
Over-Organized Leaders are MECHANISTIC
If you consider the Leadership style map on an (X,Y) axis; and max value of X and Y is 3, then:
FANATICAL would be (-3,3)
MESMERIZING would be (3,3)
GULLIBLE would be (3,-3)
MECHANISTIC would be (-3,-3)