What is your Leadership style?

Leadership styles

Leadership styles are behavioral traits and personalities which are consistently exhibited by leaders in various situations.

These styles can be divided in 4 quadrants showing the Leader’s predominant style:

• Purposeful

• Inspirational

• Considerate

• Organized

Purposeful Leader:

Ensures that results are effective

Focuses on inventing more than improving

Challenges norms, anticipates and removes obstacles

Values intellectual competence

Inspirational Leader:

Ensures results are in line with values

Focuses on helping people grow

Champions the team to achieve results

Values making a difference

Considerate Leader:

Ensures that results help people

Focuses on listening and on sharing information

Is quick to praise, thank and reward

Values the individual

Organized Leader:

Ensures clear objectives, procedures, and measures

Focuses on continuous improvement

Has a disciplined and efficient approach

Values logic & physical competence

View the attached self-assessment map to find out your Leadership style.

Leadership Divergence > these are polarities which drive outcomes:

Strategic Leadership > Focused on vision, values, mission. Designs changes

Collaborative Leadership > Brings out the best in people. Inspires transformation

Directive Leadership > Clear and firm. Helps overcome inertia

Tactical Leadership > Monitors key task details.Causes incremental improvement

Too much & Too little of Leadership styles:

Un-Purposeful Leaders are AIMLESS

Over-Purposeful Leaders are FANATICAL

Un-Inspirational Leaders are DULL

Over-Inspirational Leaders are MESMERIZING

Un-Considerate Leaders are HARSH

Over-Considerate Leaders are GULLIBLE

Un-Organized Leaders are CHAOTIC

Over-Organized Leaders are MECHANISTIC

If you consider the Leadership style map on an (X,Y) axis; and max value of X and Y is 3, then:

FANATICAL would be (-3,3)

MESMERIZING would be (3,3)

GULLIBLE would be (3,-3)

MECHANISTIC would be (-3,-3)