What is Your Hashtag? Use…#collaborationovercompetition

I’ve recently started using a new hashtag on all of my social media posts that has almost become a mantra.

It started as a way to connect with other like-minded individuals who may be interested in collaborating and sharing new ideas.

#collaborationovercompetition

It would appear that most of us are spending more time browsing through our social platforms reading quotes and stories that provide insight into not only on our businesses but personal life.

We seem to be opening the door to new conversations.

As a business consultant, one of the strategies I suggest is to create an on-line presence that demonstrates core values and allows others to connect with you, the person behind the logo. A great way to increase our visibility, encourage likes, comments and shares. It is the foundation for the website shareyourstories.online

An interesting way to start new conversations.

Now that our on-line presence has become more important, I’ve noticed that the stories we share are heartfelt and unscripted. We no longer post information exclusively on our products or services but have started to provide insight into our dreams, goals and aspirations.

We are sharing a new perspective by “Keeping it Real” and encouraging others to connect with us through direct messaging. Our posts open the doors to continuing the conversation that includes meaningful introductions.

I’m not sure if we are all feeling a little vulnerable after so many months of voluntary isolation and social distancing but one of the social benefits seems to be our interest in learning more about each other as people and not just business owners.

Many of the posts I find myself reading are inspirational. Most often, on any given day, I stop to read about someone who is either experiencing a similar challenge or broken a barrier on their own success journey. I find these stories heartwarming and encouraging. They give us hope and demonstrate resilience with an “if I can do it, you can do it” attitude.

Many years ago, I had a mentor who suggested that the key to success was not only learning from our experience but sharing stories with a healthy sense of humour. It was OK to admit that we had scrapped a knee or two – it is all part of the process, sharing heartfelt stories while encouraging others not to take things so seriously.

Advice that is as true today as the day it was shared with me many years ago. I must admit, I have a new appreciation for the healthy attitude that others share while reading their posts demonstrating a specific message for that day.

As we find new and innovative ways to connect with our communities perhaps we should also keep in mind “you never know who’s reading your story and being inspired.”

We may not all take the leap of faith to reach out and start a new conversation, but, I for one will continue to read your social media posts through a new lens and at the same time take this opportunity to Thank You for the inspiration.

Trish Tonaj is a Marketing Consultant, Leadership Coach, Certified Personal Trainer, Certifed in EQ – Emotional Intelligence, Author, Mentor and Speaker. She is the founder and guest blog host for shareyourstories.online a portal in support of the entrepreneurial spirit and sharing great ideas. Subscribe to the network and join us with your story!