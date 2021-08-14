What is your happy place to de-stress

The new year brings a flurry of hopeful thoughts, feelings, and resolutions. However, it can also be very overwhelming for some as their unresolved issues from the past year carry over. They may also have failed to reach their lofty goals last year.

You know the saying: “There’s no time like the present.” Well, this couldn’t be more true. The best time for renewal is right now.

Here are some effective ways to find your happy place:

#1 Join old friends for a laughter challenge

Memories are the best way to find your happy place. When life is crazy, it can be hard to find time to relax and recharge. But memories from your most uninhibited times and good friends can help you find that lost time. Memories are special because they are the simplest and most uninhibited times of your life. Sometimes all you need is a reminder of when you were simpler and happier to feel better or just escape from the noise for a while.

Is your social life at the top of your priority list? Let’s take it a step further. If possible, call an old friend or plan a lunch date; let the fun times begin.

2. Tick off some items from your to-do-list

Some things on your to-do-list just may not be feasible this year. But now is a great time to cross off those items that have been bugging you. Maybe you’ve been putting off reading an old novel sitting in your swing chair while relaxing, learning a second language or doing a stage production. Well, it’s as good a time as any to take care of those items on your to-do-list!

3. Take a vacation

While it would be ideal to take a luxurious trip to find your happy place, any good vacation is worth the time and expense. True rejuvenation can be found in your own backyard with the help of local excursions. There are plenty of great experiences that you can get within an hour or two of home.

4. Self-reflection from the past

What would you tell your past self? You are now wiser and know better than you did in the past. Take to heart these things and remind yourself that they will turn out better than you thought they would.

5. Proven benefits of physical activity

There are countless benefits to exercising. Physical activity has been proven to help reduce stress and increase your energy levels. And in addition to the mental benefits, there are also physical benefits. Exercise releases endorphins, which are attributed to feelings of happiness, euphoria, and relaxation. Finally achieving that hot bod you’ve always wanted never hurts!

6. Appreciate surroundings

Put away your kids’ toys and pick up your camera. Research beauty in your own home by decorating a single room or take a day trip to your local botanical gardens. Beautify your surroundings with something peaceful, like a single decorated room or a day of inspiration at the botanical gardens.

7. Delve yourself into old books

Ah, the sweet nostalgia of childhood. Remembering your favourite characters from books such as the Baby-Sitters Club or Sweet Valley High twins can help you through adulthood’s most difficult moments. For a quick break, head to the library and read one of your favourite childhood books.

8. Try something new & different

You have a new year’s resolution to look your best! Take the plunge this January and get a fresh new look. You could try something like a new haircut or some highlights for your hair. If you’re not looking for anything too drastic, try a new nail colour or buy an article of clothing in the complete opposite colour than the rest of your wardrobe — red shoes make a lot of sense in a green outfit.