What is true happiness? How do we acquire true happiness without we becoming unhappy in this process?

We should be happy by giving happiness to others.

Param Pujya Dada Bhagwan, an Enlightened being, has said,

“Just learn this much! There is nothing else worth learning. This is the only religion in this world. You will only be happy if you give happiness to others. (Suppose) you are doing this business and you earn some money. So now when there are some hungry and unhappy villagers, give them some food and water. When they get married, give them some money so that their life improves. If you comfort someone, God will comfort you.

You earn money, you eat, drink and enjoy yourself but you still have worries. How can this (living only for our own happiness) be your aim in life? What is the point of a human life that goes to waste? Having been born a human, what should you do to attain the goal of a human life? If you want worldly happiness, you should give whatever you have to others. You can expect happiness only if you make others happy, otherwise misery will come to you for making others miserable.

In Satyug, people strived only to make others happy. They would be constantly thinking of ways to oblige others.”

Open a Store of Happiness

Understand the law of this world and of all the religions in just this one statement:

‘He who wants happiness should make others happy and he who wants misery, should make others miserable.’

You ask, “what if we become unhappy in this process (of making others happy)?”

Here, Param Pujya Dadashri suggests,

“Let your pocket be picked (an example). When that happens, it is your past account that is being settled. But if you comfort someone now, you will definitely be rewarded and I will give you a 100% written guarantee for this. I must have given happiness to others previously and that is why I have so much happiness right now. My business is only to give happiness to others.

We do not want shops of unhappiness. Those who want to, can come and collect their happiness and those that come to make us unhappy, we should willingly accept it because we must have some pending karmic accounts which we can now settle. Accept whatever they give you. You get what is due to you; otherwise nobody would bother you.”

From the above, we can understand that

we should always strive to make others happy.

And in case we happen to become unhappy in this process, we must know that it is a karmic account of past that is unfolding right now i.e. we may have made someone unhappy in our past life, due to which today, this unhappiness is coming to us. But once this karmic account is settled, the unhappiness will not remain. And today, as we are resolved to make others happy, in future, our karmic accounts will be such that when they unfold, they will give the effect of happiness only.

So henceforth, we’ll always give happiness to everyone. And if, for some reason, you hurt someone and make him unhappy, do not forget to make a heart-felt repentance to God, “Dear God, I happened to hurt this person. Please forgive me and give me strength so that I do not do this mistake again.” Doing so, we wash our bad karma of having made others unhappy.

Now, shall we delve a little deeper into this?…

Here, Gnani, the Enlightened One, reveals the ultimate secret of how we’ve been indulged in this process of acquiring happiness since infinite lives. He says,

“One’s ego hunts for happiness in this relative world, it settles for some happiness, then experiences that there is no real happiness here and so moves onto the next relative object; once again he hunts for happiness, he experiences that there is no happiness here either, and again moves onto the next temporary object.

This cycle goes on life after life wherein one keeps taking different kinds of experiences and keeps concluding that there is no real happiness in this, there is something beyond this experience.

In the process, one is silently progressing on the path of development. And ultimately when he realizes the Self and experiences the Soul, he tastes the real happiness and settles there permanently.”

Further, sharing his own experience, He says,

“I am happy all the time 24×7. I can see the speech or thoughts or actions of body as separate; it belongs to the relative part and I am the knower and observer. I can see your Self also, you are separate from John (please insert your name here). But you have a wrong belief today that ‘I am John.’ That’s why you get unhappiness. Really, you are separate from mind, speech and body all the time.”

Permanent happiness is experienced when one attains Self-realization

We’ve wandered enough until now, as we didn’t know that really who am i?

But now, the above words of Gnani make us realize that the only means to derive real happiness is Self-Realization.

And how do we attain Self-Realization?

By going to Gnani, the Enlightened One, and with his divine grace, get our Soul enlightened!!!

So come, let’s do that, and then in his shelter, following his words, we master the experience of remaining happy 24×7 like Him.