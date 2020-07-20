Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What is the spirit of the Water Dancer?

Book Review of The Water Dancer: A Novel

By

I wrote an earlier article in Thrive Global, “Why who is the storyteller matters.” The Water Dancer is a story that moves between heartbeats of a mystic to tears of a slave.

First disclaimer, I purchased the book to read for a book club.  I am partial to non-fiction and had no plans of reading this author’s first novel nor have I read any of his books. 

It took me a very long time to finish the book, in fact the book club never met to discuss it.  I was committed to read the book but the pandemic interrupted my stride.   I would stop and it would take long periods of time to re-start.  Then I found the nest of the story, the transformation of lives once caged now literally free like birds.  I was spell-bound by the old and new symphonies sung on the water by a slaves and their conductors seeking the promised land.

The pace picked up and toward the end I was almost sad to say good bye to those who learned to co-exist in the underground of their souls.

What became clear to me was that stories and their storytellers’ matter.  The storytelling here is not about words on a page — that you can get anywhere.  The story here is about how souls came together for salivation and how their spirits learned to dance on the water.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

