What is the Role of a Teacher in a Student’s Life?

Many students and parents assume the role of a teacher is only to teach and impart knowledge. However, they play a broad role in nurturing and encouraging students to achieve their potential. Presidents, scientists, lawyers, and prominent entrepreneurs all got through the hands of a teacher who encourages them to tap into their potential.

A teacher does more than teach and impart knowledge. This article will focus on the role of teachers to explain their significance in your child’s life.

1. Imparting knowledge

Teaching and imparting knowledge is the main role of teachers in schools. Parents enroll their children into the schools to receive education and gain knowledge in a range of topics. The teachers know these subjects, and they help the students to gain an in-depth understanding of each subject.

They also examine the students to gauge whether they understand the concepts they teach. That will help them know how to help the student to achieve their potential. Schools in Malaysia employ teachers who possess credible qualifications to ensure the students receive the best education.

The Global Indian International School (GIIS) is an international school in Malaysia. The school’s management hires highly-skilled teachers and gives them further training to enhance their productivity.

2. Discipline

Teachers play a significant role in shaping the character of your child. Teachers correct negative behaviour through communication, counseling, and holding the students accountable for their behaviour. As a parent, you may have a challenging time calling out bad behaviour; a teacher ensures every student is well-behaved and follows instructions. The students portray this discipline in school and at home, which is beneficial for their future.

3. Accessing student progress

In the school period, your child spends more hours in school than they do at home. They leave for school in the morning, come back in the evening, do their homework, and prepare for bed. You barely get to spend enough time with them.

Therefore, a teacher plays the role of an accessor in your child’s life while they are in school. Teachers access the progress of each student and take note of their development. The results enable them to focus on your child’s weaknesses and encourage them to improve.

They do this through one-on-one coaching, recommending counseling, or selecting appropriate activities for them at school. A teacher can also notice a change in your child’s behavior and notify you before it becomes detrimental.

4. Counselling

Teachers correct, guide, and encourage the students in school. A GIIS Kuala Lumpur, every class has a class teacher in charge of the students’ welfare and wellbeing. The students can reach out to the teacher in case of personal problems in school or at home for guidance.

Teachers listen and guide the students to maintain good behavior and follow the right path for future success. In every school, you will find a teacher who is also a guidance counselor. Guidance counselors act as the voice of reason for the students in school.

5. Nurturers

Teachers are nurturers. When your child enrols in a school, the teachers will pay attention to their talents and skills by encouraging them to engage in the activities that the students love.

Once your child identifies his/her skills, these teachers will encourage them and coach them until they can perfect these skills. Teachers nurture students physically, intellectually, and socially. They aim to provide holistic learning to ensure all-round development.

6. Holistic development

Teachers have the training to ensure the all-round development of your child. A teacher can train your child to communicate fluently, interact with others, solve disputes, and pursue his/her individuality. They prepare various activities throughout the day to encourage your child to break out of their shell and gain confidence.

Over time, your child can communicate confidently and develop a sense of independence. Apart from imparting knowledge, teachers work on a student’s cognitive, social-emotional, and physical development to produce distinguished and responsible adults.

7. Cheerleaders

After parents, teachers are the number one cheerleaders for the students. They strive to see every student succeeding and achieving their dreams. Teachers will encourage your child to overcome their fears, perform better in class, work hard on their talents, and participate in various competitions. They offer training and advice to help every student to improve. When the students succeed, teachers congratulate them and award them to encourage them to keep going.

8. Substitute parents

When your child is in school, you have no idea what is going on with them. They are in the hands of the teachers at school. Teachers step in as substitute parents and cater to the needs of the students. When your child has an emergency, the teacher is always there for them. They offer emotional support to ensure the students thrive.

In conclusion, teachers wear many hats to ensure the success of every student. They are pivotal for the development and future prosperity of your children. Therefore, take some time to appreciate them the next time you visit your child’s school