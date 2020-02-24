What is the Law of Attraction and 4 things to do immediately

The Law of Attraction is one of the biggest mysteries for those who don’t believe it. But for those who do, it’s the most powerful laws in the universe. It can bring a lot of fun & joy, and of course, success, if you are ready for it.

What is it? In a few words, you attract to your experiences all that you think. Either negatively or positively.

Feel like to try it today? There are 4 easy things that I recommend to keep in mind in whatever you do. See how it changes the colors of your day! In the long run, believe me, life becomes so smooth!

Here we are, 4 things to do right away.

Law of Attraction – Thing to do #1: Imagination

Yes, imagination! All things start in your life with you imagining them, either consciously or not. “Imagination is everything. It is the preview of life’s coming attractions.” (Albert Einstein). So if you want to bring anything to your life, imagine that it’s already there and maintain the best thoughts about it consistently.

Law of Attraction – Thing to do #2: ‘No people pleaser’

Never wonder why this bad relationship appeared in your life? Probably you might recognize after a long time down the line, that it reflects the person you were at the moment. Probably your fear. A doubt of yourself. “Like attracts like. You become and attract what you think.” And who you are. So never be a people pleaser. Be true to yourself. You will feel more fulfilled in what you do. Naturally, you feel better. And you attract better things to your life.

Law of Attraction – Thing to do #3: Choose a better thought

It is absolutely true, you need to find a better thought in any circumstances. “You want to become aware of your thoughts, you want to choose your thoughts carefully and you want to have fun with this because you are the masterpiece of your own life.” (Joe Vitale). And therefore, when you can have the capability to adopt in each moment positive thoughts, your life will start to change.

Law of Attraction – Thing to do #4: Be lazy

Were you taught since your childhood, that you needed to work hard? Then you might want to reconsider it. Because when you are “lazy” enough in terms of actions, to let time for imagination and for vibration, things will work out miraculously. Remember, actions will be taken with inspiration and joy, and never a struggle. Try and see.

Why not start from today with these four things in mind: Let time for the imagination of your goal. Care each time to be true and listen to your own preference. Choose a better thought in any case. And be a bit lazy where you can. The only thing that you will see happening in the short term, is your improved mood. Feel better. And see how the universe is bringing to you what you care most in life.

