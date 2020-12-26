What is the future?

The Author of “The World is Flat”, Thomas L. Friedman published a New York Times Op-Ed this week, “After the Pandemic a Revolution in Education and Work Awaits.”

Ten Trends in Friedman’s Post-Pandemic world:

1. Some long-standing established institutions, like universities, disappear

2. Workplaces and workforce are transformed

3. Learning is the new pension

4. Work will get disconnected from companies

5. Marginalized labor compete effectively remotely

6. Trends in upskilling online- shifting from degrees

7. Technology empowers consumers to create

8. Radical Re-skilling & “just-in-case-learning

9. Trends in “no-code” software using AI

10. Education will be a hybrid ecosystem of company platforms colleges, and local schools.

Which trends will have the most impact on “The Future of Work”?

#highereducationleadership#educationalleadership#educationalequity#highereducation#innovationineducation#education#work#thefutureofworkandentrepreneurship#itstartswithourvoices