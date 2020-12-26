Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What is the future?

Tom Friedman's NY Times Op Ed

The Author of “The World is Flat”, Thomas L. Friedman published a New York Times Op-Ed this week, “After the Pandemic a Revolution in Education and Work Awaits.”

Ten Trends in Friedman’s Post-Pandemic world:

1. Some long-standing established institutions, like universities, disappear
2. Workplaces and workforce are transformed
3. Learning is the new pension
4. Work will get disconnected from companies
5. Marginalized labor compete effectively remotely
6. Trends in upskilling online- shifting from degrees
7. Technology empowers consumers to create
8. Radical Re-skilling & “just-in-case-learning
9. Trends in “no-code” software using AI
10. Education will be a hybrid ecosystem of company platforms colleges, and local schools.

Which trends will have the most impact on “The Future of Work”?

#highereducationleadership#educationalleadership#educationalequity#highereducation#innovationineducation#education#work#thefutureofworkandentrepreneurship#itstartswithourvoices

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

