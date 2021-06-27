Who do you believe can change the world?

Growing up as a young black girl in a segregated southern town, there was a time when I believed that only great people could change the world – and great people did not look like me. There was limited history written about the greatness of poor, black, women, or men.

It was my Howard University Labor Economics Professor, the late Dr. Joseph Houchins who encouraged me, he said, “JoAnn the history books were not written by us or for us, we ask you to read so much at Howard because you may need to write the books.” While I have work with many authors and we have co-created many works, A Handbook on the Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the Underserved is the first full-length book from our body of work.

In a recent international webinar, I share some insights into the new book. The volume is a compilation of 25 new voices in 14 chapters co-creating what we believe could be a better normal post-covid. Professor Roberto Acevado, the physicist was an early collaborator and co-creator of works on the challenges of preparing the current global workforce for the future of work. We first met Professor Acevado, who was and still is an educator in Chile, at Medgar Evers College in June 2016 at our conference on Corporate Social Responsibility. In his keynote discussion, Professor Acevado addressed the issue of happiness. I found it strange that a scientist would be concerned with the individual and society’s state of being as it relates to happiness. Since 2016 our work has included several other topics and we are scheduled to continue collaborations on future topics.

Over the years, as I collaborated with more educators, practitioners, and policymakers, I came to believe that there is greatness in all of us – if we have the courage to coordinate, collaborate and change from the inside out, true transformation is possible.

In this webinar I share with Professor Acevado and his graduate students from Chile, as well as colleagues from India, our work as it relates to increasing opportunities for work and entrepreneurship for many in underserved communities.

The book is now available on Amazon in Soft copy and Kindle formats: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097XD9X2H/ref=sr_1_3?crid=2HDLGLFRF7SG4&dchild=1&keywords=the+future+of+work+and+entrepreneurship+for+the+underserved&qid=1624625632&sprefix=the+future+of+work+and+entre%2Caps%2C155&sr=8-3