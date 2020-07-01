What is the Future of Work after COV19?

The Kauffman Foundation recently hosted a forum on “Entrepreneurship Recovery After COV19: Knowledgebase and moving forward in the United States. There were three-panel topics:

PANEL 1: Impact of COVID-19 on entrepreneurship: What Do We Know?

PANEL 2: Priorities, opportunities, and responses

PANEL 3: Recovery in the Heartland

I was invited, and represented, our group of international scholars and practitioners on the second panel. We presented our work on, The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the Underserved.” The panel recording, as well as slides, will be forthcoming soon.

Our contribution to the discussion surrounds the unscaling of the global economy to increase the accessibility of the factors of production to entrepreneurs; the demand for continuous learning; and disruption in the worldwide economy from “the Hungry Middle.” We believe the combination of these factors holds the potential to reduce income disparities globally. A summary of the concluding remarks is represented in the slide below: