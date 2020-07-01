Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What is the Future of Work after COV19?

Disruption in industry-leading to accelerated worldwide transformations

By

The Kauffman Foundation recently hosted a forum on “Entrepreneurship Recovery After COV19: Knowledgebase and moving forward in the United States. There were three-panel topics:

PANEL 1: Impact of COVID-19 on entrepreneurship: What Do We Know?

PANEL 2: Priorities, opportunities, and responses

PANEL 3: Recovery in the Heartland

I was invited, and represented, our group of international scholars and practitioners on the second panel. We presented our work on, The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the Underserved.” The panel recording, as well as slides, will be forthcoming soon.

Our contribution to the discussion surrounds the unscaling of the global economy to increase the accessibility of the factors of production to entrepreneurs; the demand for continuous learning; and disruption in the worldwide economy from “the Hungry Middle.” We believe the combination of these factors holds the potential to reduce income disparities globally. A summary of the concluding remarks is represented in the slide below:

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

