What is the future of teaching and learning in the unscaled economy?

Webinar conference presentation, ” Changing Dynamics of Higher Education: Post COV19 Challenges and Solutions

On July 11th Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education, Karachi, Pakistan delivered a powerful webinar with the bold title of, “Changing the Dynamics of Higher Education: Post COV19 Challenges and Solutions.”

There were many presentations on the challenges in Pakistan to deliver online education while also preparing to return to physical classrooms. Several presentations were given on the challenges of improving digital infrastructure; the severity of the pandemic in different areas of the country; and the challenge of academic integrity during a time of crisis.

A talk was given by Dr. Thomas Pogge, Director of Global Justice & Professor of International Affairs on the merits of sharing curriculum, faculty, and other resources of ivy league colleges. The closing presentation of the webinar was, “The Future of Teaching and Learning in the Unscaled Economy”.

Conclusion of The Future of Teaching & Learning

We need new methods of faster delivery of education, training and development to meet industry and student needs. There will be more global collaboration and cooperation to transform to a post COVID dynamic and resilient economy yielding a better “normal” outcome.