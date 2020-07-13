Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What is the future of teaching and learning in the unscaled economy?

Global Collaboration, Flexibility, Diversity, and Transformation

Webinar conference presentation, ” Changing Dynamics of Higher Education: Post COV19 Challenges and Solutions

On July 11th Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education, Karachi, Pakistan delivered a powerful webinar with the bold title of, “Changing the Dynamics of Higher Education: Post COV19 Challenges and Solutions.”

There were many presentations on the challenges in Pakistan to deliver online education while also preparing to return to physical classrooms. Several presentations were given on the challenges of improving digital infrastructure; the severity of the pandemic in different areas of the country; and the challenge of academic integrity during a time of crisis.

A talk was given by Dr. Thomas Pogge, Director of Global Justice & Professor of International Affairs on the merits of sharing curriculum, faculty, and other resources of ivy league colleges. The closing presentation of the webinar was, “The Future of Teaching and Learning in the Unscaled Economy”.

Conclusion of The Future of Teaching & Learning

We need new methods of faster delivery of education, training and development to meet industry and student needs. There will be more global collaboration and cooperation to transform to a post COVID dynamic and resilient economy yielding a better “normal” outcome.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

