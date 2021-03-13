What is the future of Africa

Start Up Africa Women Entrepreneurship Conference, Nairobi Kenya

When I was a young girl,

I dreamed of Africa … and when I was a young woman – I went…

I lived in Julius Nyerere’s #Tanzania;

He was one of Africa’s boldest visionary #leaders.

I witnessed his #dream of socio-economic justice for all …

Truly a dream deferred for Africa — and her diaspora

I left.

I returned decades later with my daughter who is African and her daughter who is American

I wanted my 6-year-old grand-daughter to know–not dream of Africa

I wanted her to tell her own stories

Of beautiful children, strong men, and empowered #women

Join me on March 20th as we continue to share our stories of #Africa and our #dreams for her future. Registration link http://bit.ly/AfricaRole