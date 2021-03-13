Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What is the future of Africa

The future is the children

Start Up Africa Women Entrepreneurship Conference, Nairobi Kenya

When I was a young girl,
I dreamed of Africa … and when I was a young woman – I went…

I lived in Julius Nyerere’s #Tanzania;
He was one of Africa’s boldest visionary #leaders.
I witnessed his #dream of socio-economic justice for all …
Truly a dream deferred for Africa — and her diaspora

I left. 

I returned decades later with my daughter who is African and her daughter who is American

I wanted my 6-year-old grand-daughter to know–not dream of Africa

I wanted her to tell her own stories

Of beautiful children, strong men, and empowered #women

Join me on March 20th as we continue to share our stories of #Africa and our #dreams for her future. Registration link http://bit.ly/AfricaRole   

http://bit.ly/AfricaRole   

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

