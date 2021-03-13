What is the future of Africa

When I was a young girl,
I dreamed of Africa … and when I was a young woman – I went…
I lived in Julius Nyerere’s #Tanzania;
He was one of Africa’s boldest visionary #leaders.
I witnessed his #dream of socio-economic justice for all …
Truly a dream deferred for Africa — and her diaspora
I left.
I returned decades later with my daughter who is African and her daughter who is American
I wanted my 6-year-old grand-daughter to know–not dream of Africa
I wanted her to tell her own stories
Of beautiful children, strong men, and empowered #women
Join me on March 20th as we continue to share our stories of #Africa and our #dreams for her future. Registration link http://bit.ly/AfricaRole