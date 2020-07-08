What is the future of a zoom birthday party?

Well it happened, the birthday during the shutdown. The six-year old had anticipated the birthday countdown for weeks (with a little help from Amazon’s Alexa )– now the day had arrived, and she was seven at last. Instead of the birthday pool party she planned, there was a substitute Zoom party. A laptop was placed on a table, she had a seat for viewing, there was the birthday cake with candles and the birthday gifts that had been waiting.

Once the birthday song was done, and the candles out, the Zoom party was over and the remaining guests at home ate cake, toasted smores around a fire pit and held on to memories of the past with visions of the future.

This summer Abigail participated in a one-week Theater, Music, and Dance camp and landed one of the leading roles as Billie who is fated to celebrate a Zoom Birthday party. The final show was released. Amazing how theater imitates life. No one knows the future of Zoom birthday parties.