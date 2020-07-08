Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What is the future of a zoom birthday party?

No one knows as theatre imitates life

By

Well it happened, the birthday during the shutdown. The six-year old had anticipated the birthday countdown for weeks (with a little help from Amazon’s Alexa )– now the day had arrived, and she was seven at last. Instead of the birthday pool party she planned, there was a substitute Zoom party. A laptop was placed on a table, she had a seat for viewing, there was the birthday cake with candles and the birthday gifts that had been waiting.

Once the birthday song was done, and the candles out, the Zoom party was over and the remaining guests at home ate cake, toasted smores around a fire pit and held on to memories of the past with visions of the future.

This summer Abigail participated in a one-week Theater, Music, and Dance camp and landed one of the leading roles as Billie who is fated to celebrate a Zoom Birthday party. The final show was released. Amazing how theater imitates life. No one knows the future of Zoom birthday parties.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

