What is the education dilemma?

Improvement in Action: Advancing Quality in America’s Schools (Continuous Improvement in Education Series)

by Anthony S. Bryk

At a Carnegie conference this summer, a free download of the forthcoming book, Improvement in Action by Anthony Bryk, President of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching was made available to attendees. The book is now published.

The book posits that consistent, accessible, scalable and sustainable change in #education is occurring in several networks and collaborative experiments in the US.

While the book essentially is about improving education outcomes, it also is about leadership. Brynk goes on to cite the importance of #leaders, #listening, #learning, and #adapting to environmental needs to become builders of learning organizations.

While all of the stories cited in the book fall short of eliminating socioeconomic disparities, they do pose interesting options to address the structural and systemic ills in the current American education system.

As we take time this season to reflect on the transformation of the world in many domains, education is one worthy of focus. Education change lives and people change the world. Is it not time to invest in the most valuable assets – human capital? The book charters through waters of the past and possible new future.