Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What is the education dilemma?

Book Review

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Improvement in Action: Advancing Quality in America’s Schools (Continuous Improvement in Education Series)
by Anthony S. Bryk

At a Carnegie conference this summer, a free download of the forthcoming book, Improvement in Action by Anthony Bryk, President of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching was made available to attendees. The book is now published.

The book posits that consistent, accessible, scalable and sustainable change in #education is occurring in several networks and collaborative experiments in the US.

While the book essentially is about improving education outcomes, it also is about leadership. Brynk goes on to cite the importance of #leaders#listening#learning, and #adapting to environmental needs to become builders of learning organizations.

While all of the stories cited in the book fall short of eliminating socioeconomic disparities, they do pose interesting options to address the structural and systemic ills in the current American education system.

As we take time this season to reflect on the transformation of the world in many domains, education is one worthy of focus. Education change lives and people change the world. Is it not time to invest in the most valuable assets – human capital? The book charters through waters of the past and possible new future.

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    Strategies for Conquering Fear and Anxiety

    by Thrive Global
    Community//

    Living With A Ravenous Thirst For Life:“Music education is the greatest untapped resource in our schools” With Adam Cole and Marina Kostina

    by Dr. Marina Kostina
    Community//

    Anthony Oyogoa & Ruma S. Patel: “All it takes is one person to make an impact”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.