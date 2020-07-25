Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What is the coaching process?

A common question I get asked during the discovery call is, “what is the coaching process?” The truth is it depends.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
A to B

1:1 Coaching can really vary depending on the person, situation and goal. During the discovery call I will always suggest what I think would work best for you but I wanted to take this opportunity to demystify the general coaching process a little.

To really simplify what the coaching process is: we’re getting you from A to B.

  • From not feeling confident at work to raising your confidence levels and asking for a pay-rise.
  • From not knowing what you want in life to having clarity on who you are, what is important to you and what your purpose is.
  • From wanting to launch your own business but not knowing where to start to creating a clear plan, taking the steps and launching.
  • From feeling overwhelmed in life to creating the perfect balance of what is important to you.

So what is the process of doing this…?

Understanding the “B”

What is your goal? Where do you want to get to? How do you want to feel? The first step is really understanding why you want coaching and what you’re hoping to get from it. Getting clear on this is the first step to achieving it.

Getting clear on the “A”

Once we know where you want to get to, it can be helpful to look at your current situation. How are things at the moment? Where are you on this journey? You might be right at the beginning, which is absolutely fine, or you may be a bit further along than you thought.

Working together to get you from “A” to “B”

This is where the magic happens. Where you have those lightbulb moments, the realisations, understanding, changes. This is also the most difficult part of the coaching process to explain as it can look, feel and sound so different from person to person. It can involve coaching models to help you get unstuck or gain greater awareness. It can involve space to give you time to reflect. It can also involve uncovering what may be holding you back or what the best next step is for you to take. The one thing I can guarantee is it will involve questions – questions to help you gain clarity, to help you see things from other perspectives, to allow you to consider other options.

Reaching the “B”

So you’ve reached your goal, now what? Sometimes this feels like a natural end to coaching sessions, sometimes it feels like there is so much more to explore and it’s really just the beginning. It’s always helpful to reflect at this time, acknowledge how far you’ve come and set yourself up for success moving forwards.

Sounds pretty straight forward, doesn’t it? But the impact can be huge.

It’s worth noting that the coaching process can take 6, 10, 20, or any number of sessions. It really does depend on your situation and is something I discuss with all my clients during the discovery call.

If you have any questions or want to know more about working with me, please visit my website www.elyssadesai.com or feel free to send me an email.

Elyssa Desai

Elyssa Desai, Coach at Elyssa Desai Coaching

Elyssa Desai is a life coach who helps women lead their best life: confidently and purposefully. Learn more at www.elyssadesai.com and @elyssadesaicoaching

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How Hiring a Life Coach Is Like Dating

by Ruth Kao Barr
Community//

How to find the perfect life coach for you

by Hans Schumann
Community//

Why You Should Hire an Executive Coach

by Helen Hanison

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.