What is the coaching process?

1:1 Coaching can really vary depending on the person, situation and goal. During the discovery call I will always suggest what I think would work best for you but I wanted to take this opportunity to demystify the general coaching process a little.

To really simplify what the coaching process is: we’re getting you from A to B.

From not feeling confident at work to raising your confidence levels and asking for a pay-rise.

From not knowing what you want in life to having clarity on who you are, what is important to you and what your purpose is.

From wanting to launch your own business but not knowing where to start to creating a clear plan, taking the steps and launching.

From feeling overwhelmed in life to creating the perfect balance of what is important to you.

So what is the process of doing this…?

Understanding the “B”

What is your goal? Where do you want to get to? How do you want to feel? The first step is really understanding why you want coaching and what you’re hoping to get from it. Getting clear on this is the first step to achieving it.

Getting clear on the “A”

Once we know where you want to get to, it can be helpful to look at your current situation. How are things at the moment? Where are you on this journey? You might be right at the beginning, which is absolutely fine, or you may be a bit further along than you thought.

Working together to get you from “A” to “B”

This is where the magic happens. Where you have those lightbulb moments, the realisations, understanding, changes. This is also the most difficult part of the coaching process to explain as it can look, feel and sound so different from person to person. It can involve coaching models to help you get unstuck or gain greater awareness. It can involve space to give you time to reflect. It can also involve uncovering what may be holding you back or what the best next step is for you to take. The one thing I can guarantee is it will involve questions – questions to help you gain clarity, to help you see things from other perspectives, to allow you to consider other options.

Reaching the “B”

So you’ve reached your goal, now what? Sometimes this feels like a natural end to coaching sessions, sometimes it feels like there is so much more to explore and it’s really just the beginning. It’s always helpful to reflect at this time, acknowledge how far you’ve come and set yourself up for success moving forwards.

Sounds pretty straight forward, doesn’t it? But the impact can be huge.

It’s worth noting that the coaching process can take 6, 10, 20, or any number of sessions. It really does depend on your situation and is something I discuss with all my clients during the discovery call.

If you have any questions or want to know more about working with me, please visit my website www.elyssadesai.com or feel free to send me an email.