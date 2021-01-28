What is the Best Way to Stop Feeling Lonely?

Social relationships are a foundation to mutual growth and dependence for basic needs providing inner satisfaction. However, there are many people out there who live alone and are quite happy too. Seeing them, a question may arise in our mind that don’t they feel lonely? Humans are social animals that have colonized and evolved in communities for the social warmth and well being.

Loneliness does not mean being alone; loneliness means you feel alone. Loneliness can creep in even when one is in a crowd. Loneliness means that we are disconnected; from our own self, from others and from the society.

Loneliness is like an octopus that engulfs one with its poisonous arms only to make us lose our own nature and get intoxicated with its darkness and grim. This bitter feeling is more commonly experienced in current times of pandemic! The moment we start feeling lonely, our whole focus then turns to this feeling and the suffering that ensues with it. It kind of eats us away.

Why Does One Feel Lonely?

One could get the feeling of being isolated owing to some family issues, personal dissatisfaction or sometimes there is no clear reason as such. Loneliness is not due to external circumstances, but it is something from the inside that makes one feel lonely!

Most of the times, it is because one feels that he is not acceptable to the society. But the fact is that he doesn’t feel acceptable to his own self, which causes self negativity and brings forth a bundle of suffering.

This is a consequence of not respecting ourselves while pressurizing ourselves for coping up with others. When we fail to adjust with others’ way to thinking, we feel dejected from inside. Even though we want to connect with the ones around us, we can’t. And this inner inability leads to increased negative thoughts about our self.

Akram Science, a revolutionary Spiritual Science, says that the root cause of loneliness is lack of true understanding of the Self.

What to Do to Overcome Loneliness?

Self acknowledge- There are people who neglect their suffering by over indulging into other activities like: TV, watching movies, food etc. But these are just short lived things that make you feel occupied, giving a symptomatic relief to our pain and when they are gone, we are back to square one.

Hence, acknowledging our loneliness is the first step to overcome it.

Deal with negative thoughts- Negative thoughts can overpower us only when we allow them to grow within! Not paying heed to negative thoughts and replacing them quickly with positive ones helps improve our will power and confidence. Right understanding and positivity are an antidote to our negative enemies. Always remember that negative thoughts in our mind are our enemies who will never allow us to come out of this hell.

Gaining the Right understanding- Right understanding and positivity is cultivated by reading inspirational matter by Great men who have walked through similar phases of life as us and show us the path to deal with it. Reading about The Enlightened Spiritual Master, Param Pujya Dada Bhagwan gave me great insights for overcoming the inner diseased conditions.

Self realization– This is the major key to open all the doors of Self ignorance and wrong understanding about ourselves. When we realize our true identity from the Enlightened One, inner peace replaces the extreme darkness of inner isolation. Thus, Self Realization is the best and the surest way to stop feeling lonely.

A sense of inner bliss ensues from within and the strength to fight the external circumstances doubles after the Self Realization ceremony. This happens completely through the grace of The Enlightened One. Presently, thousands of people have tasted this eternal bliss through Self Realization. One shouldnt miss it!