What is the Average Salary and Jobs of Comptia A+ Certification?

Are you keen to know about average salary and jobs of Comptia A+ Certification? Don’t worry, you’ve landed on the right page. In the next lines, you will learn much about Comptia A+ certification and the average salary and jobs the Comptia A+ certification holder may expect.

Before moving forward, we will explain a bit further about Comptia A+ certification for your better understanding.

Brief about Comptia A+ Certification

CompTia A+ is a certification course introduced for IT professionals who wish to start their professional career in information security. CompTIA is amongst the most prestigious IT giants that are supporting the industry while equipping professionals with much-needed knowledge and practical skills for the security of information and data.

So, the professionals who complete the course for Comptia A+ certification, are supposed to have the skill sets to deal with commonly used technologies in the form of hardware and software to support the IT infrastructures dealing with data and information.

Thus, Comptia+ certification is a starting point for the IT professionals aiming to pursue a career as professionals capable to manage the security of data across networks. It is important to note that Comptia A+ certification is vendor-neutral.

Thus, if you got this certification, you will be able work with various software platforms dealing with data security. It is because of the fact that practical skills and knowledge acquired through this basic level certification is generalized. It enables the professionals to deal with primary level functions across this entry-level sector.

What is Average Salary of Comptia A+ Certification?

The average salary for Comptia A+ certification holders depends on various factors like the city or country you are working in, the industry you have joined, and most importantly, the level of your competence and skill sets you have gained so far.

For example, if you are living in New York City, you may expect a salary between 40,000 to 77,500 US dollars annually. If you are living in Dallas, Texas, you may derive between 39,000 to 81,850 US dollars.

If you got a job in Washington DC, you would be getting a bit higher salary. It may be something between 48,000 to 104,500 US dollars.

What is the average A+ salary by experience?

The average salary of CompTIA A+ certification holders also varies based on the level of practical experience you have. Hence below is the range of salary as per the working experience of Comptia A+ certification holders.

Less than 1-year experience – USD: 38,900

1-4 years of experience – USD: 40,550

5-9 years of experience – USD: 45,000

10-19 years of experience – USD: 48,400

20+ years of experience – USD: 50,400

Here is the list of Top CompTIA A+ Job Titles

Data Support Technician

Technical Support Specialist

Service Desk Analyst

Associate Network Engineer

Field Service Technician

Desktop Support Administrator

System Support Specialist

End-User Computing Technician

Help Desk Technician

Benefits of Becoming Comptia A+ Certified

Earning Comptia A+ certification would enhance your knowledge and skills to deal with information security systems.

This certification will enable you further your skills by securing other advanced level certifications of CompTIA. So, you may enroll for Comptia Security+ certification. Earning professional certifications like Comptia A+ and others definitely enhances the knowledge and skills of IT professionals that lead to higher average salaries.