What is the art of listening?

Prior to this unprecedented year of crisis, busyness was the norm. Many of us continued a diet of fast-paced, fast-talking engagement with little investment in active listening. As we near the end of an unforgettable 2020, it is intriguing to think of the gift of a time to listen.

The November issue of the Global Listening Center’s Newsletter focused on how listening changes lives, communities, and the world. There were several issues that address the social unrest as evidence in the worldwide crisis that was ignited by George Floyd’s death. The Global Centre’s mantra that “listening transforms lives” is woven throughout the volume dedicated to acknowledging, addressing, and positing thought leadership to personal, community, and cultural changes in race relations by advocating improved listening.

This issue also pays tribute to a group of world class listener awardees. Among the awards was a new one for humanitarian commitment and service to the global community. The Global Listening Centre announced Roger Kaufman as its inaugural Distinguished Humanitarian Award recipient 2020. Roger was often referred to as the “Father of Needs Assessment”. Prolific and dedicated to research he produced over 40 books and over 300 peer-reviewed articles. Roger is also being honored at the newly founded Kaufman Center. at the Performance Improvement Institute.

As we look out on to the beginning of a new year, let us create more and better listeners that learn from each other, take care of each other, and help to make the world a better place.

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

