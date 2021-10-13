What is Success?

Success is very subjective. Most people associate success with money and that they must “climb the corporate ladder” to be successful. However, success is all about balance, says Georges Chahwan. Everyone’s idea of balance is different though. For some, it means having a fulfilling job where they are able to help others and contribute to society while also making enough money for rent/bills/other expenses and still have time for family or recreational activities such as playing sports or doing what they enjoy.

The best way to become successful would be to figure out what you are passionate about, because if you are doing something you love, then it’s not really work, right? Then try your best at it until you get reasonably good at it. Don’t ever stop trying to improve yourself and your skills, but don’t expect overnight success. It’s a lot of hard work and dedication. In the end, it will be worth it because you’ve found out what gives you balance.

Some other helpful tips from Georges Chahwan would be: 1) Get an education/learn something useful even if you don’t plan on using it right away 2) Save money while you are young 3) Take risks. Life is too short to always play it safe, you never know where taking a risk will lead you. 3) Don’t let others influence your decisions. Anyway, those are just some thoughts…who knows maybe one day they’ll come in handy!