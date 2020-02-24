What is Self-Care?

True Self-Care is…self awareness. Being connected to your emotions, your body and soul.
Take a few minutes to sit with a cup of tea. Breathe -Exhale, Repeat!
What comes to mind? Release your thoughts by writing them down.
Take a moment to scan your body- how does it feel, any pain? Do you feel relaxed, or anxious?
Plan with purpose…
Begin and end each day with an intentional plan. Ask youself?
- What do you need each day? Meditation, Affirmations
- How will you achieve your goals?
- What professional advice do you need?
- Examine your support circle.
- Make adjustment as needed- for the life you want now.
Every stage of life will required a different version of yourself. Enjoy the process!
Be Well- Jestacia