What is Self-Care?

True Self-Care is…self awareness. Being connected to your emotions, your body and soul.

Take a few minutes to sit with a cup of tea. Breathe -Exhale, Repeat!

What comes to mind? Release your thoughts by writing them down.

Take a moment to scan your body- how does it feel, any pain? Do you feel relaxed, or anxious?

Plan with purpose…

Begin and end each day with an intentional plan. Ask youself?

What do you need each day? Meditation, Affirmations How will you achieve your goals? What professional advice do you need? Examine your support circle. Make adjustment as needed- for the life you want now.

Every stage of life will required a different version of yourself. Enjoy the process!

Be Well- Jestacia