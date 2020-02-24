Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What is Self-Care?

date 2020-02-24

True Self-Care is…self awareness. Being connected to your emotions, your body and soul.

Take a few minutes to sit with a cup of tea. Breathe -Exhale, Repeat!

What comes to mind? Release your thoughts by writing them down.

Take a moment to scan your body- how does it feel, any pain? Do you feel relaxed, or anxious?

Plan with purpose…

Begin and end each day with an intentional plan. Ask youself?

  1. What do you need each day? Meditation, Affirmations
  2. How will you achieve your goals?
  3. What professional advice do you need?
  4. Examine your support circle.
  5. Make adjustment as needed- for the life you want now.

Every stage of life will required a different version of yourself. Enjoy the process!

Be Well- Jestacia

    Jestacia Jones, Selfcare Author / Lifestyle Coach at The J'Lore Foundation

    ​Selfcare Advocate and wholistic educator expands reach, through youth development and community empowerment programs.

    Jestacia Jones, Author Founder/ Director of The J'Lore Foundation and it's division E3 Tech Academy for youth.

    The J'Lore Foundation serves the community by offering wholistic enrichment training, and development for women and youth.   Through various ministry workshops and technology programs.   Jestacia has written a series of self-care journals, and a host of media programs.   She was nominated for the 2017 Non Profit Trinity Awards.   She developed The e3 Tech Youth Program forming partnerships with Panera Bread, The Apple Store, Microsoft and the Aviation community just to name a few.   With over a decade of experience in film, TV and entertainment- she enjoys the calm of her next chapter, pursuing a PHD in alternative medicine and developing alternative therapies.
    Licensed Aesthetician Licensed / Aesthetics Educator / BA Fashion Marketing Licensed / Ordained in Ministry
    Publications:
    The Ministry of Mind, Body and Spirit
    Be Well, Be Whole, Be Wealthy - a biblical perspective on well- Being
    Soul Retreat  
    Developed a line of Medicinal Teas, and aroma blends for healing- balance and restoration ​
    Recently developed an APPs for Cancer Patients, and Youth Enrichment.
