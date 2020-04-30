Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What Is Savoring – The Simple Thing That Makes The Happiest People So Happy

Taking time to bask in the things you love can greatly enhance your well-being.

You have heard more than once that you must “enjoy life’s simple pleasures” which can seem a bit trite, we’re swayed by research that says actively savoring the good things that happen in our life — no matter how small — can indeed drive more happiness, both in the moment and in the long-run.

What is savoring? Savoring is more than pleasure. It means having positive feelings while simultaneously focusing awareness on them. Savoring entails deliberately focusing one’s full attention on the present and bringing the whole experience of pleasure into one’s awareness as it is happening, with as many of the senses as possible. Since our minds have an extraordinary ability to remember sights, sounds, tastes, smells, and feelings, savoring pleasurable experiences locks away the positive feelings so that we can recall them to evoke positive emotions at a later time.

The next time you feel a big emotion — maybe a wave of pride, or even a flash of anger — slow down. Noticing your reactions can shift your perspective and help you find things to appreciate in every kind of moment, even ones that don’t seem outwardly joyous. Try this savoring practice to build up a habit of noticing the small moments you might otherwise skip over.

ACTIVITY: SAVORING

In this activity, you will spend 10 minutes writing about a happy, joyful or pleasant event that happened earlier THIS WEEK AT WORK or HOME.

For example, you could write about: “A good conversation you had with a co-worker.”

  1. Write about the people, sounds, physical sensations, and sights that you experienced at the time of the event.
  2. Focus on the positive emotions that you felt during and right after this event.
  3. Focus on how this event occurred and how you created this situation for yourself.
  4. Write about anything else that makes you feel good about this event.

Small moments matter. Collect them. Cherish them. Honor them. And, most importantly share them. Your tales are meant to be told. Someone is waiting for your small moments. . .

Devin C. Hughes, Keynote Speaker, Author, Executive Coach at Devin C. Hughes Inc.

Devin is a captivating speaker, author, and executive coach. He helps leaders drive growth and engagement by aligning workplace culture with success. With 20 years of experience in conflict resolution, generational differences, and culture change, he is the author of 20 books and has spoken in over 15 countries. Devin lives in San Diego, CA with his wife, four daughters and two rescue dogs.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
