How to Present Research

Often times when submitting work for publication, we do not consider the publishers, editors, or reviewers challenges. Hence many manuscripts with good content get rejected because the authors did not follow simple guideline instructions, or did not proof for grammar, or simply did not meet the thematic request of the publisher.

In this inaugural session of TORMP 2021 we give insights to the researcher from the reviewer’s point of view; outline what helps to organize and develop the manuscript, and in a live demo, we give tips on how to search for publication sources and opportunities.

The full video is below: