Community//

How to Present Research

from the Reviewers Point of View

Often times when submitting work for publication, we do not consider the publishers, editors, or reviewers challenges. Hence many manuscripts with good content get rejected because the authors did not follow simple guideline instructions, or did not proof for grammar, or simply did not meet the thematic request of the publisher.

In this inaugural session of TORMP 2021 we give insights to the researcher from the reviewer’s point of view; outline what helps to organize and develop the manuscript, and in a live demo, we give tips on how to search for publication sources and opportunities.

The full video is below:

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

