What is our future: Africa and the Global African Diaspora

A speech delivered at the 75th United Nations General Assembly Side Event

Recently the second United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) met to discuss Innovative Finance Strategies for Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals for all persons of African Descent. There were two panels and many speakers during the three-hour virtual meeting. As a panel on the historic meeting, I discussed, “The future of work and entrepreneurship for the underserved,” as a part of the body of work engaged in by an international group of colleagues from Kenya, Jamaica, Chile, UK, and the U.S.

Briefly, increasing productivity through technology will give us more long term options for work and leisure. Inequality in both middle and lower-income sectors will continue to increase if there is no substantive intervention or change. Entrepreneurship can help decrease income inequality and provide more long term opportunities for those in the middle and lower-income classes. There is hope for a bottom-up solution of self-determination.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

