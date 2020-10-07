What is our future: Africa and the Global African Diaspora

Recently the second United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) met to discuss Innovative Finance Strategies for Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals for all persons of African Descent. There were two panels and many speakers during the three-hour virtual meeting. As a panel on the historic meeting, I discussed, “The future of work and entrepreneurship for the underserved,” as a part of the body of work engaged in by an international group of colleagues from Kenya, Jamaica, Chile, UK, and the U.S.

Briefly, increasing productivity through technology will give us more long term options for work and leisure. Inequality in both middle and lower-income sectors will continue to increase if there is no substantive intervention or change. Entrepreneurship can help decrease income inequality and provide more long term opportunities for those in the middle and lower-income classes. There is hope for a bottom-up solution of self-determination.