What is Mindfulness and Why is it Important?

Studies show that mindfulness increases positive emotions, including happiness. There is also a strong correlation between mindfulness and creativity.

So, what is mindfulness? How does one become more mindful?

The webster definition states that mindfulness is the practice of maintaining a nonjudgmental state of heightened or complete awareness of one’s thoughts, emotions, or experiences on a moment-to-moment basis.

Essentially, mindfulness is a state of focused awareness on the present.

As we go through the motions of our day, we are rarely fully present in the task at hand. For instance, when washing the dishes our minds probably wander to planning our day or revisiting a conversation from the past.

According to a Harvard study, our minds are wandering about 50% of the time we are awake. That’s an incredibly high percentage of our lives that we seemingly miss out on.

Furthermore, the scientifically proven benefits of mindfulness are growing larger every year.

They include things like increased quality of life, reduced stress, improved relationships, better memory, and an overall increase in cognitive function.

The best part is that becoming more mindful is very simple; it just takes practice.

We put together a quick list of 3 ways to practice mindfulness every day. Check it out 🙂