“What is life, what is love?”

SELF LOVE

BE BRAVE ENOUGH to take off the masks YOU wear out in the WORLD to UNCOVER the BEAUTY of your SOUL which lies WITHIN.

BE VULNERABLE enough to accept flaws that they are what make YOU HUMAN: THEY are what make YOU REAL.

BE CONFIDENT enough to ACCEPT and VALUE your STRENGTHS.

DON’T MINIMIZE and hide them for THEY are your GIFTS to the WORLD.

BE BRAVE ENOUGH beautiful soul to say, you know what, THIS IS WHAT MAKES ALL OF ME.

I make so many mistakes, I can be forgetful, I can be messy… BUT… I AM DOING MY BEST WITH WHAT I’VE GOT AND I AM PROUD OF ME.

I CHOOSE ME… I CHOOSE TO LOVE MYSELF… I CHOOSE HAPPINESS.

When LIFE comes down to it, if YOU are NOT being YOU and living the life YOU WANT… then WHO’S life are you living anyways?

Katherine Tran