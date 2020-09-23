Contributor Log In/Sign Up
"What is life, what is love?"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

SELF LOVE

BE BRAVE ENOUGH to take off the masks YOU wear out in the WORLD to UNCOVER the BEAUTY of your SOUL which lies WITHIN.

BE VULNERABLE enough to accept flaws that they are what make YOU HUMAN: THEY are what make YOU REAL.

BE CONFIDENT enough to ACCEPT and VALUE your STRENGTHS.

DON’T MINIMIZE and hide them for THEY are your GIFTS to the WORLD.

BE BRAVE ENOUGH beautiful soul to say, you know what, THIS IS WHAT MAKES ALL OF ME.

I make so many mistakes, I can be forgetful, I can be messy… BUT… I AM DOING MY BEST WITH WHAT I’VE GOT AND I AM PROUD OF ME.

I CHOOSE ME… I CHOOSE TO LOVE MYSELF… I CHOOSE HAPPINESS.

When LIFE comes down to it, if YOU are NOT being YOU and living the life YOU WANT… then WHO’S life are you living anyways?

Katherine Tran

Katherine Tran, The Self Care Coach at Thrive Global

I am a Transformation Coach from Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

I focus on behavioral habit change with updating self limiting beliefs to clear subconscious blocks.

I have a passion for writing based on the school of life and an unquenchable thirst as a seeker of knowledge.

My writing is based on my personal journey through shadow work.

The transformational journey through darkness to light within.

I just released my new book, "Within Her Sound in Silence"

Are you ready for a transformational journey within??

👇👇👇👇

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08J3YYDSK/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_dX1zFbHJMFBKV

