Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What is keeping you awake at night ?

Leadership in the new world needs to be equipped with the tools to manage these challenges and be flexible enough to cope with the myriad of new challenges that come our way each day.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Many years ago, one of my team who was relatively new at the office came in one morning and said “I woke up at 3 this morning and I was worried about client XXX”.  My response was “welcome to my world”.

I was probably not 100 correct in my answer. As a leader I have often woken up in the middle of the night worrying about the big picture challenges of the business.  Changing hats to my 20 years in finance and mortgages, I often had a disturbed sleep worrying out an individual client circumstance.

However, as the business has grown and matured, my night time challenges are more about leadership, strategy and culture and the big picture.

Speaking at a recent conference with a topic of “Leadership in the new world”, I challenged the delegates to consider what keeps them awake at night.

There were five common themes amongst the myriad of sleep depriving worries.

  • Building rich and robust cultures with remote teams
  • Creating a change mindset where team members embrace change which is inevitable
  • Forming a wellness culture where the team is focussed on personal wellness
  • Awareness of ethical blind spots and boundaries
  • Shifting the organization from “profit” to triple bottom line of people, planet and profit.

Leadership in the new world needs to be equipped with the tools to manage these challenges and be flexible enough to cope with the myriad of new challenges that come our way each day.

What leadership and organizational challenges are keeping you awake at night ? 

    Rael Bricker, Culture Futurist & Business Excellence International Speaker at raelbricker.com

    From being 6000ft underground, to starting an education business (that grew to have 4000 plus students) to spending years working in venture capital, Rael has seen it all. He's listed companies on two international stock exchanges, and his financial services group has settled more than $3bn in loans over 18 years. Rael has a diverse work history combined with his unique global research interviews with companies in more than 25 countries. This makes him perfect to advise businesses on growing and achieving business excellence as he has experienced the rollercoaster himself.

     

    With over 30 years of experience in organizations and as a serial entrepreneur, Rael Bricker helps businesses succeed by delivering a series of dynamic workshops on building businesses excellence by thinking outside the box. Rael has been presenting for many years on business, culture, finance, investing, diversity and ethics.  The learning is best practice combined with practical experience to achieve business excellence. Participants have found inspiration in the simple and practical approaches to running, growing and succeeding in business and creating business excellence.

     

    Rael works with participants to develop actionable outcomes for their organizations, no matter the size, scope or stage of organizational growth.

    Rael Bricker holds two Masters degrees, an MBA and MSc (Engineering) and is currently a Fellow of the MFAA. (Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia), a Cerftified Speaking Professional (CSP)  of PSA (Professional Speakers Australia) and a Member of AICD (Australian Institute of Company Directors). Additionally, Rael is a Mentor with Mentored With Mark Bouris and the author of “Dive In – Lessons learnt since business school”.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    overcome insomnia
    Community//

    How a Strong Sense of Self Helped Me Overcome Chronic Insomnia

    by Antoinetta Vogels
    Community//

    John P. Carnesecchi of Gateway to Solutions: “A good night’s sleep should most certainly be a priority”

    by Tyler Gallagher
    Community//

    “Success isn’t a straight line to the top.” With Candice Georgiadis & Jill Hitchcock

    by Candice Georgiadis
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.