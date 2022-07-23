What is it like to be really heard? How often do we really feel like we’ve been heard, and what happens when we do? Learn more with Coaching Unwrapped



Sarah is the Executive Coach and Consultant at Sarah Ives Associates. Having graduated from Oxford Brookes in 2001, she has developed into an experienced Executive Coach and Facilitator with a history of working in the management consulting industry. She specialises in performance improvement, team dynamics, and executive coaching. David is the Director of Crowe Associates. Over the past 22 years, David has developed and specialised in 1-1 and coaching supervision and works 1-1 with a range of people in the public and private sector, coaching them in business improvement, career change, personal development and building confidence.

In this first episode of Coaching Unwrapped, David and Sarah ask an important question what is it like to be really heard? How often do we really feel like we’ve been heard, and what happens when we do? David and Sarah unwrap this topic and talk about their coaching work and their own personal experiences of being heard.

What are you reading at the moment?

Our Book group book is “I belong here: a journey along the backbone of Britain”. It’s the story of a journalist Anita Sethi who became the victim of a race hate crime, how she confronted it and her journey walking the Pennines.

What’s keeping you awake at night?

I sleep pretty well most of the time but have sleepless nights worrying about the heatwave we are facing and broader implications of global warming, and what life will be like for our children.

What’s the one thing you can’t live without?

Family and connection with friends. My partner and my kids are everything to the foundation of me, along with close friends, who and what I am

What is the hardest thing you overcame?

My start in life, growing up in a challenging environment in a big family

How did you get out of your own way?

Its been a slow and incremental change for me; growing self-awareness, knowing myself better and growing my self-compassion and the ability to look after myself so much better

Sarah Ives

David Crowe

