What is Introverted Personality and How to Be More Outgoing

There are a lot of people that like to deem themselves as being introverted or extroverted without fully understanding the definition of either personality.

Introverts have forever been given the bad end of the stick when it comes to labeling personalities.

Most believe that an introverted person is not normal, is a homebody, stuck up, or simply does not enjoy the company of people.

Popular to contrary belief, introverts are the exact opposite.

If you somehow happened to look into the meaning of contemplative person or inner-directedness you would discover a definition like this: Introversion is the activity of guiding one’s own advantages towards their own thoughts and feelings as opposed to projecting this into the world.

The individuals who are contemplative get their vitality and energy from who they are inside and in this way get recharged through times of simply being separated from everyone else.

While they are incredible audience members, educated chiefs, and can look after consideration, they are known to just have a little close friend network.

There are two kinds of contemplative people; those that are independent, tireless, yet removed, and the individuals who experience difficulty imparting and are bashful.

In both instances, being alone is preferred as it restores their energy.

For instance, Central Europe and Japan generally love the introverted culture whereas here in the US, it is best to be very extroverted.

Depending upon where you live, what your career is, and your overall community of people, being an introvert might be a gift, but in other instances it can be

All in all being an introvert has its advantages.

Those who are introverted are for the most part very good at listening, and are also known to develop and keep long lasting deep friendships.

Introverts are also highly known for being able to focus, stay on the course at hand, and thus be more effective when it comes to working on very detailed

There are even studies that suggest introverts have a better long term memory than extroverted personalities.

There are a lot of problems that introverted candidates face.

Most extroverts view introverted personalities as being shy, lack of communication skills, and the appearance of being distant or uninterested in others.

This creates huge issues in social and networking settings with unfamiliar groups of people.

One of the most prominent disadvantages to being an introvert is the inability to assert yourself or move forward in professional careers.

Those who are introverted are fearful of public speaking, meeting new people, and just striking up a conversation in general.

As a result this keeps them from being able to accomplish many things in their careers and their personal life.

If you are introverted and wanting to learn more about how to become an extrovert there are lots of tips and advice out there.

How to Be More Outgoing

There are lots of people out there who wish that they were more outgoing but can’t seem to figure out what’s holding them back. By nature, everyone is not the same and thus your social life should not be compared to anyone else. Those who are not outgoing are generally very introverted people. They tend to stay low key and go under the radar during most occasions. While introverts can certainly have their positive qualities the shyness often leaves them out of a lot of exciting things. Below are some tips you could try to improve that.

Spend More Time with Others

The first order of business is to just spend more time around people. They only way you’re going to be encouraged to get out and develop new relationships is if you begin cultivating relationships. You shouldn’t start with something huge like a club where you’re likely to feel out of place and shy, consider a smaller social event. Taking along a friend or family member is also a great idea for those wishing to feel more at ease. As you become comfortable in one setting, move on to other settings until you feel confident.

Be Specific About Your Social Likes

Another part of the problem for those who wish to be more extroverted and outgoing is the fact that they don’t take into consideration that they may not like all social settings nor get along with everyone. For instance, if you have a group of friends that are party animals that like to go out to nightclubs but you’re more interested in live concerts and events, chances are you’re not going to click with those group of people in that setting. This does not mean you can’t ever hang out with that group of people, it simply means doing things that you enjoy with people that are relatable in that regard.

Challenge Your Comfort Zone

While it isn’t advisable that you begin behaving recklessly, there are some things you can do to challenge your comfort zone and become more outgoing. For instance, if you have a challenge when it comes to striking up conversation, consider baby steps towards full blown conversations. Start by saying hello to everyone you cross paths with, as time goes on work your way up to more conversation pieces. Pretty soon you’ll be able to talk to anyone about anything and not give it a second thought.

Being more outgoing is really about you stepping outside of your fears and just embracing the social world you live in. Change is certainly a process and it will take time so you should not beat yourself over the head if it doesn’t happen right away. The most important thing is that you’re comfortable with the changes that you’re making in your life. By taking baby steps and really working towards breaking down barriers and casting out fears, you should be in great shape within a few months and well on your way to being more social and outgoing.

How To Become More Comfortable Around People

Being extremely shy, nervous, or introverted are very common for a lot of different people. It does not mean that you necessarily don’t like people, it is more along the lines of someone not knowing how to behave or fit in around others. There are a mix variety of reasons for why a person has these fears or anxieties, and not addressing them could hinder their life in several different ways. If you are looking for a way to burst out of your shell and get ahead in life, learning to be more comfortable around people is a great place to start.

First Things First: Educate Yourself

Fear is often brought on by the unknown or through negative past experiences. The first order of business to being more comfortable around people is to first educate yourself on why you’re shy or introverted to begin with. For instance, there are some people that have a fear of public speaking because they messed up on a speech really bad in the past and don’t want to experience that embarrassment again. There are other people who don’t like being in social settings because they fear they will be judged or outcast for being different. Once you know what your triggers are for fear you can begin developing plans to get past that.

Talk to Everyone

The next order of business is to socialise as much as you can. Once you’ve identified your fears and anxiety, the only way to get over them is to push through them. Being comfortable around a person or group of people requires conversation which is why this is one of the best steps to start with. Make a vow that every person that crosses your path you will make an effort to speak to them. It doesn’t have to be a long drawn out conversation, something as simple as hello, how is your day going will do the trick.

Practice Makes Perfect

Now this last tip might be a bit challenging but it is very much important if you want to remain comfortable around people. You are going to need to practice by building yourself up to what you’re afraid of. For instance, those who have fears of public speaking will need to begin doing small speeches at small events and working their way up until they feel more confident. Those who have fears of approaching love interests will need to begin approaching the opposite sex more often despite how many rejections you might get along the way.

When you combine all three of these steps together you can work better towards knocking down your barriers, discovering your real fears, and getting more comfortable in interacting with people on the day to day basis. For those who are having tremendous fears or need more urgent help, consulting with a therapist or self help blogs might be an ideal solution to get you back on the right path.

Remember, even though no one likes to make mistakes, while learning to interact with others there will be roadblocks along the way. As long as you’re able to dust yourself off and try again, you are one step closer to erasing the fear.

