What is Human Design and How Can it Help You?

It’s astonishing the number of people who come to me that are

stuck,

confused about decision they have to make,

tired,

frustrated and

on the verge of burn out.

They work harder and longer than anyone else, determined to make their goals a reality. Yet at the end of the day they are left banging their head against the wall.

They keep pushing but resistance keeps coming and the journey seems to be an endless uphill battle.

The source of their struggle is never a lack of capability, talent, work ethic or vision. Rather, it’s almost always a matter of approach.

THERE IS NO SINGLE PATH TO SUCCESS.

There is no method or strategy that is all encompassing; similarly applicable and effective for everyone.

WE ARE ALL BUILT DIFFERENTLY.

The way we effectively operate varies greatly from person to person. Rather than forcing ourselves to shape-shift and adapt to unnatural ways, it is much more productive to understand how we are individually hardwired, embrace our organic nature and live from this place of alignment.

This is precisely what Human Design does.

By combining principles from the

I Ching,

the Hindu-Brahmin chakra system,

Kabbalah,

quantum physics and

astrology

it creates a practical system for living that is unique to your genetic makeup.

Using your birth date, time and location, your chart or BodyGraph, is generated and discloses a practical road map for you to optimally navigate through your life.

YOUR BODYGRAPH WILL SHOW YOU SPECIFICALLY HOW YOU ARE DESIGNED TO INTERACT AND EFFICIENTLY USE YOUR ENERGY WITHIN THIS WORLD.

We are each born with an operating system that is both unique and perfect to us.

However, we spend so much time trying to fix ourselves. We chase and seek things that are outside of us while going about our lives in a way we’ve been conditioned to think we should do things.

On the contrary, Human Design illuminates a pathway back the source of origin.

REMEMBER WHO YOU ARE

It’s not a way to acquire something new, but a tool to remember how to use the infinite wisdom that has always been residing within us.

In the modern world, we spend far too much time in our heads; relying on our brain to figure out our best course of action. We become so dependent on thinking our way through everything that our mind’s often become our masters.

THOUGH THEY ARE AN EXPANSIVE AND POWERFUL TOOL, OUR MINDS ARE NOT MEANT TO BE OUR RULER.

In fact, an over reliance on thought can steer us in the wrong direction as it begins to cloud and even sever our connection to source wisdom which operates through feeling.

Our operating systems do not reside within our heads. Rather, they’re found within our bodies.

Here’s the thing:

If our head knew all the answers, we all would already be rich, successful and happy, right?

Bodies that are hardwired with quantum codes and divine intelligence that give us the insight and tools to guide us effortlessly through life.

Human design allows us to tap into and embody an understanding of this source of knowledge. It allows us to pin point the exact location within our bodies so we can fine tune and fully utilize the greatest tool we have at our disposal.

As you begin to play and experiment with your human design, you also begin to exercise the intuitive intelligence that is held within your body. It’s strength will soon become unignorable as tangible evidence will have you trusting it with unwavering faith.

BY APPLYING THE BLUEPRINT WE WERE GENETICALLY DESIGNED TO USE, WE BEGIN TO LIVE FROM OUR TRUEST NATURE.

When we live from this place of pure alignment, we operate in flow, things effortlessly fall into place and we naturally live out our truest purpose.



