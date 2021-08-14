What is holding you back in your life today can be your fuel tomorrow

You feel hurt, disappointed, taken for granted, forgotten, ignored, disrespected. I GET IT.

You’re walking around with all these resentments, anger, and blame.

You blame your parents, siblings, relatives, friends, partners, exes, kids, boss, colleagues, teachers, lawyers, and doctors.

It even feels good to make them wrong, to point out their flaws and blame them for what happened “to you.”

How could they be so mean, immature, cruel, inept, vindictive, selfish?

Here’s the thing.

While, on the surface, you may feel better about yourself for making them wrong, the truth is that it consumes YOU.

Instead of living your life and feeling empowered to move on and go after what you want, you feel like the victim—powerless, stuck in the same rut.

They’ve moved on and may not even realize what they did “to you.”

While you’re still ruminating and carrying around these heavy burdens of anger, judgment, blame, resentment, and stories, inadvertently, you’ve stunted your growth and maturity.

Without realizing it, you’re still acting like the 6, 12, 17, 22, 30, or 40-year-old who got hurt— when indeed it happened decades ago.

You’re pretending that you’re okay. But inside, you know you’re not.

Sometimes you feel superhuman, and others like an imposter.

You are a high performer, but inside you doubt your abilities. You fear being found out.

You are a workaholic because it gives you significance—it’s the one thing you can control among the chaos.

Your romantic relationships don’t work. And although there are people around you, you feel alone most of the time.

I GET IT because I was you, and you are me.

It’s time to heal these old wounds.

To believe in a better life and future.

To let go of the blame, anger, resentment, and judgment.

To refocus your energy on what you love and enjoy instead.

To forgive yourself and others for your sake, not theirs.

To reframe that what happened was a life experience from which you have learned and because of it have become a better person.

To open up your heart to receive and give love, even though there are no guarantees that you won’t feel hurt again.

To choose courageousness and happiness over righteousness.

To get clear on your superpowers and how to use them to become the victor in your life story, to add value, and help others without sacrificing yourself in the process.

To dismantle the myth of the OLD you and step into the next version of who you were yesterday.

What’s at stake?

Your life and joy mean something.

You are here for a reason, and you won’t discover what that is unless you’re willing to acknowledge your worth precisely as you are.

Trust that you’re on the right path to healing the wounds and that the right professionals are ready and able to guide you when you are ready.

Ask for support—it’s brave to do so.

Ask quality questions, quiet yourself, and listen within for the answers.

Trust that a better future is yours to own. All you need to do is claim it.

Healing begins within. Welcome to the healing journey.

Your journey partner and healing coach, Ginny 💕