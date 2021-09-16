What is Group Coaching versus 1-on-1?

I’m obsessed with coaching. It’s helped me achieve some of my biggest goals. I regularly work with a mindset coach and am always learning new tools, practices, and theories as a coach myself to help my clients get radical transformations.

Coaching is this amazing process of having someone reflect your thoughts back at you, discover which ones are disempowering you and keeping you trapped in limiting patterns and behaviors, and then helping you go through a process to replace thoughts and beliefs with new empowering ones.

According to studies, we have over 60,000 thoughts every single day. Ninety-five percent of those thoughts are repeat thoughts from the day before, and 80 percent are negative. Sometimes we are not even aware of the power of our autopilot thinking! Coaching is this beautiful dance and dynamic of building up thoughts and beliefs that serve you and what you really want in this lifetime. You get the confidence and belief that anything is possible because you have an outside objective well-trained coach helping you see beyond your mind’s fallacies.

Plus, a coach is the biggest cheerleader in your corner and sees your potential!

There are two types of coaching:

PERSONALIZED 1-ON-1 COACHING

Personalized 1-on-1 coaching is very individualized because you regularly meet 1-on-1 with me. We talk about your unique challenges, opportunities, and areas of growth and each week is followed up with individualized exercises and action steps. It helps you map out a plan for the future and your goals and helps draw out your own wisdom on how to achieve it. This is usually a higher price tag because of the nature of the work and effort involved. If you’d like to work together, book a discovery call here.

GROUP COACHING

Group coaching is an incredible format that gives you a similar level of coaching and mentorship but in a group format. The group starts the program together, has weekly coaching sessions, and daily support in a private community off Facebook. It’s a really great way to get coaching at a more affordable rate plus expands your connections and friends.

RESULTS YOU CAN EXPECT FROM COACHING

Changing your relationship with alcohol is truly a process of helping you discover what you really want in this world, and then having the confidence and audacity to go after it.

Through coaching my clients have done incredible things over the years. Some people have:

Written books

Launched businesses

Launched podcasts

Gotten promotions at work (title and pay increases)

Got new jobs with better work environments

Moved to Europe

Became coaches themselves

Started new passion projects and hobbies like drawing, aerial yoga, wind-surfing, etc.

Attracted new friends, having closer relationships with their loved ones

Lost their desires for alcohol, feel more happiness, and are much more fulfilled

The truth is, taking a life-changing break from alcohol helps you feel ALIVE. It allows you the introspection and intuition to discover your deeper dreams, and then have the audacity to go after them.

Personal growth through coaching is a way where you can face your fears, growth yourself, and become stronger, better, happier, and resilient through it.

It teaches you how to have routines, self-care practices, honor your desires, and get way more out of life. It gives you the courage to do the things you really want to do.

Coaching sessions are laser-focused on designing a life you love and unleashing your fullest potential. A coach will often believe in you more than anyone because not only to they honestly see your gifts, but know the power of human activation.

If you’re ready to affirm your new alcohol-free identity and go after your biggest dreams, let’s talk about how VIP coaching can get you there. Book a free discovery session here.