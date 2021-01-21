Focus is something that we pay attention to, its is directly proportionate to the the amount of time in a day. Focus is like the ray of sunlight when use with a magnifying glass it hold the potential to ignite fire. Its effectiveness rely on concentration in a particular are, the more we try to get done, the lesser effective it will be. Their is a inverse relation between Quality & Quantity.

Ideas are infinite, and no matter what we do their will always be more Ideas then the time executed them. In short we can do anything in a day but not everything. So first we must decide what is that we will achieve in a day.

Step that I have developed for myself to maintain my focus

Decide what I will do in a day( 3 intention) Schedule it to google calendar Do it, by breaking in to a point to where it ultra simple to execute. Track the progress for continuous and immediate feed-back loop for continuous improvement.

We live in a world where our attention is more valuable then the information. The idea is not to get lost in the sea of information, but to consume the information which is aligned to our focus to the extend which is most effective & efficient.

Original Blog source https://crave4wavein.wordpress.com/2021/01/21/what-is-focus/