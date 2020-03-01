Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What is EQ and how to we increase it?

By

Emotional intelligence is defined as the way to perceive and interpret emotions. Being able to name and regulate emotions to enhance your personal growth intellectually and emotional. Not raising your EQ will not only effect your mental health but your physical health too. Relationships and prosperity will also be effected by the level of your EQ.

EQ is simply the other side of IQ, IQ being about the brain and EQ being about the emotions.

The benefits of increasing your EQ are not only important in life but with the challenges we face each day, it sets a strong foundation for dealing with the changes in life that gets thrown at us. It helps with the following.

*Enables you to make better decisions

*Increases ability to communicate well, through a calmer and clearer mind

*Able to cope better with daily struggles of life

*Neutralise conflicts (which we all know can happen often.)

*Your empathy is increased and therefore making new friends is made easier.

There are generally four key skills around Emotional intelligence to be aware of when you are looking at increasing your EQ.

Self awareness – This is where you are able to name and recognise your emotions including the effect that they have on you in your physical being.

Self management – This is being able to control those emotions so that they don’t take control of your actions. Those moments where you are not able to recognise the emotion and so it takes hold of your being. Good self management is not holding back emotions but recognising them.

Social awareness – Being able to understand what people around you are feeling as well as their concerns and needs is a huge benefit to growing relationships but is also where you are able to read situations and manage those moments in a positive way, even when they might not be that pleasant.

Relationship management – In many ways once you have the above this fourth skills falls into place on its own. Having the ability to build and maintain strong relationships is key to judging situations and the actions you take. You are able to at this stage inspire others and generally be a great team player.

I am sure you will agree our EQ is pretty important and the great news is we can raise our EQ with great ease.

Firstly, recognising your negative emotions. Recognise, accept and then release is my motto. It is a simple practice, however needs you to own the emotion, sometimes terrifying to start with but actually with very little practice becomes the best tool you will ever use. Now there are many techniques for how to do this. For now let me just suggest that you look at what caused the negative emotion. We are often afraid to tackle the issue. But time spent noticing your emotions is hugely important so that you are then able to change the state. I of course have put this into a summary and there are hundreds of ways to change state, it’s what works for you. It’s worth googling ABCDE theory or some NLP techniques are also brilliant for this.

Using distraction techniques – Now this is great once you have accepted and noticed the emotion. Sometimes you just need a distraction. To do something, be around someone that helps you to move out of the negative state. Find your distraction.

Positive affirmations – This is a great one, feeding your brain with nothing but positive affirmations about yourself or simply ‘You tube’ will supply you with loads of inspiration for this too. Do your own list of affirmations when you feel good, or ask your friends and family to tell you something good about yourself and then write them all down. Then when negative emotions come upon you, read out your own affirmations and feel good statements.

Listening to stories – Watching TED talks and other stories that invoke us to recognise feelings, but most of all being able to empathise is hugely important in raising EQ.

Mindfulness, mediation and acupuncture – These are all things that if you are able to make part of your life will not only increase EQ but also help in so many other parts of your life and I bring up in following articles about how mindfulness and mediation are so important to gain our happiness and clarity.

Nahla Summers, Cultural Change Consultant at A Culture of Kindness

Nahla Summers is the CEO of A Culture of Kindness and founder of two international social enterprises, Sunshine People and Big Talks Global.

She spent 15 years as a senior leader in the corporate world working all over the world.  Managing multi million pound contracts, teams of up to 600 and putting in systems to make improvements to processes and improve KPIs to name just a few.

Then in just a moment, her personal life circumstances were shattered and in the end she had to make a choice, whether to simply survive or thrive.  She chose in the end to thrive and as a consequence her path has taken her in a very unique direction.  She is now a cultural change consultant, social change maker, a podcaster, an accidental adventurer and an international speaker.

She is also the author of two books, her debut was 44 Rays of Sunshine; a book she never expected to write until that day her life changed.  It is a story about how she overcame adversity that has been inspiring people around the world.  In fact, she won an award for most inspirational book in 2017 with a ‘stellar piece of writing by a very talented author’.  However, she says it is not that that she is most proud, but simply the people who have told her they are reading the book for a second time.

She has been awarded a point of light award from the Prime Minister for ‘transforming the concept of sponsorship’.  After cycling 3000 miles across America and walking 500 miles from South to North England, asking people to show their support by simply doing an act of kindness for a stranger rather than sponsor money.  As the founder of the CIC Sunshine People, every year she takes on a new challenge and every year she discovers something new about the power that kindness has on people, 2020 is set to be the biggest yet.

With her second book, A Culture of Kindness, it is a powerful theory of how we can bring kindness into the workplace and not only be happier overall but also improve employee wellbeing.  Her theory removes stress and anxiety from workplaces, therefore allowing increased productivity and profitable.  Looking to change the way people and businesses co-exist with her talk, book and podcast of the same name, she is affecting us all with positivity of how we can live and work for a more sustainable future.  Her podcast interviews an eclectic mix of people including CEOs, Lords, Authors, Awards winners and singers to name a few.

