What is Employee Engagement? Ideas To Improve The Office Culture

Employee involvement – and its relationship to job performance and retention of talent – is an issue that has become increasingly popular with HR professionals. However, the implementation of gamification in the enterprise or the creation of a recreation room does not have to be the only axis that rotates the loyalty strategy.

Tips for Employee Engagement:

– Communication. Business leadership is not only set goals and team coordination. A good leader must know the team and its dialogue with him. smooth communication will help to understand clearly the objectives and create a good working environment.

– Work environment. Offer pleasant working where you can do business in a way that is safe and comfortable and provide adequate training.

– Team building. It is important to be able to build a bond of unity among workers. Therefore, it is interesting to spend time interacting with the rest of the company. type of activity helps create a sense of belonging.

– Thank-you note. Recognizes the accomplishments of someone very important. Establishing a financial or other incentives to achieve a series of goals to motivate staff to outdo themselves and become more involved in the strategy.

– Flexible hours. The size of the key when it comes to achieving a greater commitment, without a doubt the balance, work-life. Workers want to balance personal and professional life. 33% of Spaniards admitted using a false pretext to do so, according to a study by Adecco.

The commitment by the staff, in addition to helping the organization retain talent, also make the workers the best brand ambassadors.

For this reason, companies must recognize the importance and work, together with a consulting firm specialized in human resources, on the steps needed to achieve the commitment of its staff.

What are the Benefits of Good Management Involvement?

The beneficial effects of the involvement of the business results should be viewed from multiple perspectives:

– business, with an increase in various key ratios within each organization (internal and external reputation as an employer, productivity and the level of discretionary effort of employees, sales, profits, customer service quality or price of the stock)

– personal, with greater alignment of employees with business projects and as a consequence, a higher level of “happiness job” and the pride of belonging. The positive impact of many: the realization of self-employment, to understand the impact of their work for the collective success, sensitivity to the challenges of a global company, less stress and better health of workers, among others.

In the world of management, it has been fully demonstrated that the increase is committed to improving the financial results of an organization. Below we detail some international studies reflecting the positive impact of this.

How to Implement A Plan to Increase Engagement?

As we have seen, the concept of commitment is very complex and there are several variables at four levels (organization, boss, team and position) that influence it. To illustrate this multifactorial character, suffice it to say that in some studies more than 200 variables that affect the commitment to a greater or lesser degree have been identified and, therefore, it is unrealistic to think that we can improve as well.

To successfully implement employee engagement strategies that foster a culture of commitment, should be considered three basic phases: analysis, impact and change management.

An article published in the INC has compiled a list of the main actions that allow strengthening employee engagement and enhancing their participation in the actions taken by the company.

recognition policy. According to the Custom Insight, “Bad relations between employees and leaders is the main cause of workers’ parade.” Therefore, to strengthen this bond, managers must understand the importance of strengthening good attitude and results in the workplace, in recognition of their daily business.

Establishment of a challenge. For projects and tasks performed by current workers are also imbued with a commitment that the company intends to promote, leaders should encourage employees to face challenges with an optimistic attitude.

Investing in social benefits. The third option is to provide employees with adequate space to facilitate their work, but not only concerning the office (for example, a break room) but also outside of it (food inspection, parking, etc.)

Keep the new addition. There is a key in this loyalty strategy and he was in the care of the employee of his / her candidate stage.

labour flexibility. Including actions that lead to improvements in the way employees work, allowing them to do their efforts, while the company reduces costs. Besides, SurePayroll data showed that: 86% of respondents increased their productivity when they are working alone.

Improving feedback within the organization. Employees must be listened to meet their needs, desires and concerns directly and timely. For example, in Goodway Group, each employee can post anonymous comments and wait for a response from the most appropriate person, provided two conditions are met: that it does not encourage hatred and that it qualifies as fair, personal advice, in order to fix the problems highlighted.

Identify internal growth paths. A common complaint of workers – especially the millennium – is that the opportunity for advancement within their company is currently unclear.

Create mentoring opportunities. the creation of a well-defined plan must be supplemented by the introduction of a process that allows strengthening the understanding of the content and projects which will enable one to Ascend toward a goal that is trying to mentor employees.

Let employees choose their hours of rest. Not all results at the same level at the same hour. Allows the flexibility to work to reach the work schedule will allow employees to tailor that productivity at their own pace.

Empowering employees at all levels to achieve change. Employees – especially those in the lowest level of their organization – feel helpless if they believe that their suggestions are not appreciated, so make sure that it does not know the escape of the company, no matter where they come from.

employee surveys regularly. SnackNation suggests using a survey to determine how workers invest their resources, time, and ideas.

And finally, the implementation of the commitments or cultural empowerment has much in common with the management of change. Therefore, to be successful, it needs to have solid pillars: a clear strategy, communications, tenacity and effectiveness in dealing with the conflict, and the endurance to achieve adequate internal support that will produce the expected changes in attitudes and behaviour. In the end, a commitment should be made above all to the people and how they feel.

Even though this kind of transformation is usually a complex process and the medium-term impact, it needs to bet on it. Focusing on increasing employee engagement is a great opportunity to achieve a happy and full of employees, customers and shareholders, which will bring improvements in the company’s reputation and business leaders.