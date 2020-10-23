What is Emotional Imbalance?

There are different types of feelings that could send your mind into an emotional roller coaster or worst a mental malfunction. We are all vulnerable in certain situations that affect our personal beliefs, values, judgements, relationship, etc.

When there’s a challenge of repressed feelings that could only take some time before it will finally burst its pipes without asking for permission—emotional imbalance emerges. It is a human condition and apparently normal. While some might call it as anxiety or distress, we like to think that it’s more specific this time.

A clinical professor of psychiatry at NYU Medical Center said, “The presence of anxiety, of a depressive mood or a conflict within the mind, does not stamp any individual as having a psychological problem because, as a matter of fact, these qualities are indigenous to the species.”

While tendencies of stigmatized depression are still visibly present, we are far from the reality of what it actually means and how to conquer it. There are variances involve into our mental health that somehow give the challenge of whether or not it is part of a niche rather than being the subject.

As a professional who have been studying these matters for a while now, there are differences in approach and methodologies that can be useful in order for us to have a better understanding of the certain types of depression. From major to manic to atypical depression, there are many resources to find out more about the specifics.

Being emotional doesn’t hinder anyone from being productive or at least going by their days, however, it does create a pragmatic feeling of sensitivity. Women for example are known to be “sensitive” in certain types of situation and that’s normal given that we have been exposed to different kinds of suppression and oppression as history would tell.

But to be able to navigate our emotions in a way that finds a path that will allow comfortable expression whether in words or actions, there’s a need for taking a pause and acknowledgment of such overwhelming events that might contribute to the factors of accumulated feelings.

When the pressure continuously builds up without having a way of releasing, it can feel a little self-defeating causing explosive behavior eventually leading to potential serious damage. It is important to find more ways to keep an emotionally balance mindset while cultivating its natural response toward unexpected reality.