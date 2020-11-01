Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What is Emotional Health?

Take back control of your life by learning how managing your emotional health and build resilience.

The Emotional Health Coach

Not many people are familiar with the term emotional health or why learning how to manage it is important. We are familiar with the term physical health and mental health. It’s easier to understand that one is about the body, the other the mind. However, when it comes to emotional health things become less clear.

Your emotional health encompasses both your physical and mental health. It’s often thought of the missing link between the two. If you were to have problems with either your mental or physical health, maintaining good emotional health would make living your best life easier.

Maintaining good emotional health will have a positive impact on your physical health and mental health as it refers to taking back control of your thoughts, feelings, and behaviours. In doing so, you’ll become more resilient to the challenges of everyday life.

Being emotionally healthy means you are able to keep your problems in perspective and have what I like to refer to as bouncebackability from life’s setbacks. This is mainly due to being able to show yourself and others compassion, think in a non-judgemental way and take positive inspired actions.

There is a myth that emotionally healthy people should be happy all the time. Sadly, this isn’t true and nor is it something that’s achievable. After all, there are some things in life that we have no control over.

What it does mean though, is that an emotionally healthy person will respond to stressful situations with a sense of realistic optimism. They’ll be able to maintain calmness, confidence and courage and will come out the other side of the situation a stronger person for it.

Fortunately, developing the skill of emotional resilience is something that is easily taught and everyone is capable of learning. Meaning that you can improve your emotional health at any time and live a happier, healthier, wealthier life.

People with good emotional health are generally more motivated and productive, less stressed and anxious over everyday life and actively take steps to realise their full potential. This has a positive ripple effect on all those around them.

It also positively impacts on their physical health. Research suggests that people who maintain good emotional health have healthier lives and live longer.

Benefits of managing and maintaining good emotional health:

  • Be more proactive in the face of adversity
  • Maintain healthy relationships and boundaries
  • Keep and open-minded and open heart
  • Demonstrates self-control over their actions
  • Ability to view life from different perspectives
  • Looks after their physical and mental health
  • Has bouncebackability
  • Maintains realistic optimism

Do you find it easy to manage and maintain your emotional health?

    Sarah Brent, The Emotional Health Coach

